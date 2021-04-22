The ’31 minute ‘puppet maker died by Covid-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Chilean program 31 minutes announced through Twitter that the maker of the puppets that appear in the series died by the Covid-19. His name was Antonio Jofré, 44 years old.

“With his craft and art generously delivered, Armando It was a fundamental piece in the creation of our characters. In these painful moments, a hug to his family and another to heaven, wishing him eternal life. You will always be with us ”, was the message of 31 minutes.

Today is a very sad day for 31 minutes. Armando Jofré, manufacturer of puppets of the series since our origins, has died at the age of 44 as a result of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/ZMGxhQguRA— 31 minutes (@ 31minutos_tv) April 22, 2021

It may interest you: 31 Minutes and Unicef ​​launch program to explain Covid-19 to children

With photographs of Armando Jofré and some of its puppetry, What Huachimingo, Anacleto Y Cucky, the “most truthful newscast of the TV”Said that he is in mourning.

“Today is a very sad day for 31 minutes. Armando Jofré, manufacturer of puppets of the series since our origins, has died at the age of 44 as a result of Covid-19“, wrote.

The fans of the series have regretted the news commenting through social networks. On Twitter the publication has almost 10 thousand reactions in just one hour and in Facebook more than 90 thousand reactions.

The TV series debuted in March 2003 in chili through the TVN network, it immediately reached popularity in Latin America. On Mexico, the series is broadcast through Eleven TV.

Latinus