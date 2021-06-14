The 309th in the ranking surprises Sinner in his first match on grass

Specifically, it was the second match on grass that Jannik Sinner he played throughout his career. The first lost it (Hertogenbosch, 2019) and the second has also lost it. The difference is that this time he was ranked No. 23 in the world at Queen’s ATP 500, so no one could think of seeing him fall before Jack draper, No. 309. The Italian, who dominated the first set 5-2 and the second 5-3, ended up losing to the Briton 7-6. Disappointment to kick off this grassy tour, we’ll see how things go at Wimbledon.