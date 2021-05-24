The 30 free courses that most people are signing up for (2021 edition)

We have been taking a look at the most popular free online courses of the main online learning platforms and it is always interesting to see how preferences change along with new trends: here you can see the lists of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This year is special: we are just beginning to recover from a global pandemic that has forced everyone to stay at home, and that may have motivated some other interesting change. Let’s see what courses have been done more in depth during the lockdowns.

edX: English and programming consolidate their dominance

We start with the edX portal and the most popular courses that the portal has detected in English:

HarvardX – CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science HarvardX – CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript MITx – Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python HarvardX – Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies ETSx – TOEFL® Test Preparation: The Insider’s Guide HarvardX – Data Science: R Basics UQx – English Grammar and Style LinuxFoundationX – Introduction to Linux DavidsonX – Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Power BI BerkeleyX – The Science of Happiness

Programming courses at Harvard University maintain leadership, with Python as the protagonist and even increasing presence with the MITx course on him climbing from ninth to third place. The preparatory course for the TOEFL English exam and the introductory Linux course are also present, and as new additions to the ranking we have a course from the University of Berkeley on the science of happiness and a new course from Davidson University on analysis and visualization. of data. We are, by the way, the Spanish learning course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

Let’s now see the list of free online courses in Spanish most studied in edX:

AnahuacX – Basic English: conversational and networking UPValenciaX – Excel: Fundamentals and GalileoX tools – Digital Marketing: Content & Community Manager MichiganX – Programming for everyone (starting with Python) IDBx – Development Project Management JaverianaX – Personal Finance UPValenciaX – Python: learn to be programmed UPValenciaX – Introduction to IBM project management – Artificial Intelligence for everyone: Master the IBDx fundamentals UC3Mx – Cybersecurity Fundamentals: a practical approach

We continue to see the Excel fundamentals course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the Python courses at the University of Michigan and IBM, although a conversational English course at the University of Anahuac has taken the lead. Big Data and Machine Learning disappear from the list, but project management courses hold up on the list.

Eduardo Zambrano, head of marketing at edX, confirms that the rate of people who complete a course after starting it continues to range between 5% and 80%. The service has grown from 27 to 38 million students, registering more than 117 million registrations in its courses. The pandemic has caused the web to experience unprecedented growth with 11 million new users in just one year. Of all those users, 6 million are Spanish speakers.

Coursera: the contagion tracing course appears to top the list

Let’s now look at the list of the most visited courses on the Coursera portal, offered by the company itself from its website:

Betty Bandenbosch, Executive Vice President of Content and Credentials at Coursera, highlights some data from the course on monitoring COVID-19 infections that has risen to the top of the list: achieved 150,000 registrations during its first week of existence and more than 1.2 million registrations to date. The course has even been a requirement in places like New York when hiring people to help alleviate infections in the worst days of the pandemic.

2020 was the best year for Yale’s wellness science course, which ranks second on the list. In the pandemic months of that year, 2.5 million students were registered in it, all a sign of how the pandemic has affected mental health of a lot of people.

The rest of the courses follow the trail of last year, with Machine Learning and English as the main topics of study. The only change is the new Korean course at Yonsei University, which has made a niche on the list at the cost of the disappearance of the Artificial intelligence course from Deeplearning.ai.

Bandenbosch also provides us with data on Coursera activity: at the end of March the portal registered a total of 82 million students, 1.5 of them from Spain. Like edX, Coursera has also seen spectacular growth with more than 30 million new users during 2020. A 65% year-on-year growth fueled by lockdowns. Regarding the courses, the percentage of students who complete them ranges between 50 and 60%, although they are data of users who pay to obtain official degrees and certifications.