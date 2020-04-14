As every year, ESPN experts draw up their favorites list to be chosen in the first round of the Draft. In this case, in the Draft 2020, and analyzing more specialized pages, everything indicates that the player who most values ​​the specialized press to be chosen in the first position is the base of Georgia Anthony Edwards, whose game we already analyzed in Blogdebasket.

More doubts exist at the moment regarding number 2. ESPN gives that position to LaMelo Ball, player that we have also analyzed here. A lot of fighting for numbers 2 and 3 in most specialized websites in the draft between players like James Wiseman, Isaac Okoro, Deni Avdija (the only non-American who sneaks in), Onyeka Okongwu or Obi Toppin.

What most experts do seem to point out is that this is a Draft with very talented players who can mark an era in the NBA.

These are the 30 players who would enter the first round of the Draft according to ESPN:

1. Anthony Edwards (Georgia)

2. LaMelo Ball (USA)

3. James Wiseman (Memphis)

4. Isaac Okoro (Auburn)

5. Deni Avdija (Isreal)

6. Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

7. Obi Toppin (Dayton)

8. Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State)

9. Killian Hayes (France)

10. RJ Hampton (USA)

11. Cole Anthony (North Carolina)

12. Precious Achiuwa (Memphis)

13. Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky)

14. Nico Mannion (Arizona)

15. Theo Maledon (France)

16. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

17. Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt)

18. Devin Vassell (Florida State)

19. Patrick Williams (Florida State)

20. Saddiq Bey (Villanova)

21. Josh Green (Arizona)

22. Leandro Bolmaro (Argentina)

23. Jahmi’us Ramsey (Texas Tech)

24. Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State)

25. Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama)

26. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

27. Aleksej Pokusevski (Serbia)

28. Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke)

29. Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

30. Jalen Smith (Maryland)

