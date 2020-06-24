© BBC

According to the World Bank, the nations that will grow are less open, more agricultural and less dependent on the service sector.

By infecting millions of people and causing governments to confine their populations, the new coronavirus left economies around the world in the intensive care ward.

In a recent report, the world Bank He warned that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause the world’s largest economic crisis since at least 1870 and threatens to cause a drastic rise in poverty levels worldwide.

But for 30 countries this year will be one of growth, although less than expected, with rare exceptions (see list at end of this article).

One of those exceptions is Guyana, a neighboring country of Brazil, which is expected to show growth of more than 50% this year, the largest in the world, due to the start of oil exploitation, although the price of crude oil fell to one of the lowest levels of history.

The discovery of huge oil reserves in Guyana could change the future of the country.

The nation will also be The only one that will grow in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Of the world regions, only East Asia and the Pacific will show growth (0.5%), mainly due to China. However, the Asian giant is expected to grow by only 1%, a small rate compared to previous years.

Despite this, the World Bank expects global GDP to decrease by 5.2% this year, more than double the figure registered in the 2008 financial crisis.

« Five reasons »

But then, what is behind the growth of these 30 countries this year?

« The few emerging markets and developing economies that are expected to avoid contractions in economic activity this year tend to be less open, more agricultural and less dependent on the service sector, » World Bank economists responsible for the BBC told BBC Brazil. World Economic Outlook report.

And they cite five points to explain why these countries will grow:

one. Less integration in world trade

According to economists, these countries are « significantly less integrated into world trade, helping to partially isolate them from the serious global effects of falling external demand. »

« The export / GDP ratios in these countries are approximately 35% lower than the average for emerging and developing countries, and the current trade / GDP ratios (imports plus exports) are approximately 25% lower, » they say.

two. Increased dependence on agriculture

According to economists, these countries tend to be more dependent on the agricultural sector, which has been « less exposed on average to the pandemic-induced drop in commodity prices; prices of agricultural products declined only marginally, compared to the sharp falls observed in the prices of industrial products ”.

« The agricultural sectors of the economies expected to grow this year represent more than twice the size (128%) of the average for emerging and developing countries, » they say.

Most of the countries that will grow this year are located in what is called sub-Saharan Africa

3. Smaller service sector

These countries also tend to have service sectors that are « approximately 20% less than the average for emerging and developing countries, » economists say.

« The service sectors are particularly affected by the pandemic, as various activities involving interactions have been interrupted due to social distance, » they say.

4. Less dependence on tourism

« These economies are also noticeably less vulnerable to the collapse of global travel and tourism, as their tourism sectors are half the size of the average for emerging and developing countries. »

5. Less impact of the pandemic

According to economists, « Although testing capacity makes it difficult to reliably compare outbreaks across countries, (…) the size of outbreaks (relative to population size) in economies expected to grow this year It was approximately 75% less than the average for emerging and developing countries when we published the report. «

Furthermore, there were fewer movement restrictions in these countries, unlike the rest of the world.

« The restrictions in these economies were also 20% less stringent than the average for emerging and developing countries. »

Sub-saharan africa

Most of the countries that will grow this year are in what is called sub-Saharan Africa.

As in other countries, healthcare workers in South Africa demand greater protection to combat covid-19.

Despite their dependence on exports of industrial products (metals, minerals, and petroleum), they are nations that are less integrated into world trade and more dependent on agriculture, helping to partially insulate them « from the serious global effects of falling external demand, « economists say.

« About two-thirds of the 31 economies expected to grow in 2020 are in sub-Saharan Africa, where they represent approximately a quarter of the region’s GDP. »

« For sub-Saharan African countries there are structural reasons, including relatively less integration into the world economy through trade channels and high dependence on agriculture, which should provide some form of isolation, » they point out.

However, they point out that « even for the economies that are expected to expand in 2020, growth will be much less than the trend, an average of almost 4 percentage points below the average growth rates of 2015-19 » .

According to economists, countries expected to grow this year tend to be more dependent on the agricultural sector

Also, there are other factors at play, according to economists.

Covid-19 outbreaks were « lower than in other regions, » and restrictions on staying home were, on average, « 10% less stringent. »

« However, one of the main risks to prospects in sub-Saharan Africa is that these domestic outbreaks are not controlled and are increasing in size, » they indicate.

« Given the region’s various underlying vulnerabilities, including weak and underfunded health care systems, a longer pandemic with larger outbreaks can be devastating to activity in the region, » they warn.

« In the negative scenario that we estimate, where the pandemic is not controlled, the number of economies in Sub-Saharan Africa that will grow in 2020 will fall by 75%, » they say.

___________________________________________________________________________

Emerging and developing countries expected to grow in 2020 (in % of GDP):

East Asia and the Pacific

China (1%), Laos (1%), Myanmar (1.5%) and Vietnam (2.8%)

Europe (excluding the EU) and Central Asia

Uzbekistan (1.5%)

Latin America and the Caribbean

Guyana (51.1%)

Medium Olaughing and north of Africa

Djibouti (1.3%), Egypt (3%)

South of Asia

Bangladesh (1.6%), Bhutan (1.5%), Nepal (1.8%)

TOAfrica subsaharan

Benin (3.2%), Burkina Faso (2%), Burundi (1%), Central African Republic (0.8%), Ivory Coast (2.7%), Ethiopia (3.2%), The Gambia (2.5%), Ghana (1.5%) ), Guinea (2.1%), Kenya (1.5%), Malawi (2%), Mali (0.9%), Mozambique (1.3%), Niger (1%), Rwanda (2%), Senegal (1.3%) ), Tanzania (2.5%), Togo (1%), Uganda (3.3%).

