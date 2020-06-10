Morricone had already achieved an honorary Oscar in 2007 But Tarantino has managed to get his idol to win his first Oscar for best original soundtrack after being nominated five times before for ‘Heaven’s Days’,’ The Mission ‘,’ The Untouchables of Elliott Ness’, ‘Bugsy’ and ‘Malena ‘. In the end the academics have decided to reward him for ‘The hateful eight’A job in which he remembers his best-known job, the one he did for his compatriot Sergio Leone.

And is that the Oscar is an anecdote for the man responsible for some of the best soundtracks of all time, including the ‘dollar trilogy’ (‘For a bunch of dollars‘,’The dead had a price‘ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly‘) and ‘Until his time came’. If I made a list of the ten best soundtracks of all time, the last two would be, without a doubt, among the chosen ones.

But Morricone’s work is not limited only to Leone, his first compositions date back to the 1940s and in the 1950s he was already composing for radio and cinema, although often under a pseudonym or ‘black’ for others. In the early 1960s he signed his first soundtrack, ‘Il federale’, and began writing and arranging songs for jazz and pop singers. Among the first ones, his collaboration with the singer stands out. Helen Merrill and the trumpeter and singer Chet Baker, for which he arranged and conducted the orchestra in a wonderful EP from which I have rescued ‘Chetty´s lullaby’. Of course, his most famous works in the field of arrangement were those he did in ‘Sapore di sale’ Gino Pauli and in his own song ‘Se telefonando’ para Mine (of which I have included the French version of Françoise Hardy).

The ‘Spaghetti western’

In 1965 he began his fruitful collaboration with Sergio Leone but he also composed for other directors of the genre ‘spaghetti western’ like Sergio Corbucci and Sergio Sollima. A genre that was characterized by having a director named Sergio and music by Morricone.

The success of Leone’s films made Morricone become a regular in Hollywood movies, like in the ‘dollar trilogy’ star movie, Clint eastwood, ‘Two mules and a woman’.

Another of his specialties is that of horror movie soundtracks, specifically of the Italian genre ‘Giallo’. In the 80s he put his talent in one of the most mythical films of the genre, de La cosa ’de John Carpenter. It was in the 80s where he signed some of his most popular soundtracks such as Leone’s last, ‘Once upon a Time in America’,‘The mission’,‘The Untouchables’,‘Hectic’Or‘cinema Paradiso’.

Since then he has continued to work regularly and has been called by many of the most prestigious directors of his time, names like those of Pedro Almodovar, for which he made ‘Tie me up’, Barry Levinson, Warren Beatty, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma up to Quentin Tarantino that he had previously used his music in his films but that in ‘The Hateful Eight’ he has been able to fulfill the dream of having in his credit titles the person in charge of the soundtrack of his favorite movie of all time, ‘The good guy, the ugly and bad. ‘

Without further ado, here are my 30 favorite Ennio Morricone songs:

A fistful of dollars (1965)

For a few dollars more (1966)

Navajo Joe (1966)

The good, the bad and the ugly (1967)

The ecstasy of gold (1967)

Il triello (1967)

Guerra E Pace, Pollo E Brace (1968)

Once upon a time in the west (1968)

A man with a harmonica (1968)

Farewell to Cheyenne (1968)

Il clan dei siciliani (1969)

The Lucertola (1971)

Giu la testa (1972)

Days of heaven (1978)

Deborah’s theme (1984)

The Mission (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Frantic (1988)

L’Ultima Diligenza di Red Rock (2015)

Mina – Il disco rotto (1962)

Chet Baker – Chetty’s lullaby (1962) (arranger and conductor)

Catherine Spaak – Questi Vent Anni Miei (1964)

Dino – Il Ragazzo Di Ghiaccio (1965)

Françoise Hardy – Je changerais d’avis (1966)

Christy – Deep down (1967)

Astrud Gilberto – Argomenti (1971)

Pet Shop Boys – It couldn’t happen here (1988)

Roger Waters – Lost boys calling (1999)