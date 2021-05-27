The 3-year-old girl with an IQ equal to Albert Einstein

Along the history, Albert Einstein’s IQ it has been considered unique and unattainable. However, year after year, some people show aptitudes similar to those of the Nobel Prize in physics. Such is the case of Dayaal Kaur, a 3-year-old little girl which surprises everyone in Birminghan, UK.

Both Dayaal Kaur’s parents and the person who cared for her noticed exceptional abilities for such a young girl early on. With only one year old, the little girl could already name all the letters of the alphabet and, at 2, the planets of the solar system.

To confirm her suspicions, her father Sarbjit Singh enrolled his daughter in a Mensa test, which measures IQ. And the results only shed light on the little girl’s bright present: scored 142, just 18 points below the 160 they estimate Einstein had (since he never took the test) or the renowned scientist Stephen Hawking.

Little Dayaal has been accepted into her local elementary school and her father is trying very hard to get her a year ahead of school, so that she feels challenges in education and receives stimulation in the learning process.

“He frequently asked us questions that we had to go to Google to answer. We always talk to Dayaal in an adult way; No matter what we said to her, she understood it, from throwing something away to fetching a diaper. He could watch adult movies like Mission Rescue (2015) and understand the plot and the jokes. At the grocery store, she would strike up conversations and ask people about how old their children were. Everyone was surprised when I told them that I had 2 ”, he listed.

