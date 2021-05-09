The 3 worst disappointments you would suffer from No Way Home

If these elements are not given, or yes, fans could be disappointed when leaving the room after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting closer and closer and the network has been flooded with theories that place the film as one of the most epic in the world. MCU. The film would only be surpassed in impact by Avengers: Endgame, if everything came to pass.

However, everything that has been said could remain in speculation, based on vague details that somehow support them. Statements by some actors, data that match the rumors and “content leaks” raise the hype.

That being the case, these are the three things that could disappoint fans, even clouding their judgment, believing that the film will not be good if these elements are not presented.

1. Neither Tobey Maguire, nor Andrew Garfield

The confirmed presence of Benedict Cumberbatch What Doctor Strange in the feature film it opens the door to the multiverse. Therefore, considering such a fact in a Spider-Man film, the most logical thing is that the debut Spiderverse, retaking the already existing universes of the character. The one of Tobey Maguire and the Andrew Garfield.

This being the case, this has had more credibility after Alfred Molina confirmed that it will be the Doctor Octopus on delivery. The actor commented that his role will be the same that he already occupied and in fact his entry will be right after the scene that fired him at the last opportunity.

However, this at no time confirms that Maguire will appear and if Molina’s participation is just a post-credits cameo, it would force the first to only return as Peter parker in an upcoming hero title and not this one.

From Andrew Garfield there is much less information and the artist has hesitated about his part in the filming, it has not yet been confirmed that he will be.

2. Daredevil would not be

Have to Charlie cox, who played Daredevil (Matt murdock) in the series of Netflix, in the distribution is another of the possibilities contemplated. However, this is no more than a rumor.

In addition, this fact would not be related to the expansion of the universe, but to the inclusion of the characters of the Defenders in the MCU. The above would be great news for fans.

3. This could be Tom Holland’s last

By the amount of theories, everything indicates that the saga of the arachnid only grows and grows on the big screen, but these would not be the plans of Tom holland.

The young actor considered taking a break after No Way Home and already has projects that compromise a great deal of time in his career, which would lead him to abandon the mantle of his best friend and neighbor. New York. If none of the above are true and this one does, this would be an absolute disappointment to viewers.