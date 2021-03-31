The 3 words Kevin Durant used to recruit LaMarcus Aldridge

The 3 words that the star of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant to recruit the star of the NBA, LaMarcus Aldridge.

They say that an elevator pitch is one of the most effective ways to sell an idea or product, due to its conciseness and simplicity. This is exactly what the superstar of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, gave to LaMarcus Aldridge, according to Alex Schiffer.

Although Durant is injured and has been for most of the season, he is still finding ways to help his team. The words Kevin Durant used to recruit LaMarcus Aldridge were: “Definitely come play here”

LaMarcus Aldridge said he quickly heard from Kevin Durant when he became a free agent to join him in Brooklyn. “Definitely come here,” Durant told him. – Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 30, 2021

Aldridge is the newest addition to a team of Brooklyn already stacked. No one expects Aldridge to somehow regain his Portland Trail Blazers form or even his 2019-2020 version of the San Antonio Spurs, but there is reason to be optimistic, even though he appears to be finished with the Spurs.

You will not be asked to have the same workload with the Brooklyn nets. At 35, he shouldn’t see more than 33 minutes a game to keep him for the LA postseason. NBA and because there are other options on the front court like DeAndre Jordan and the promising Nicolas Claxton.

Also, when LaMarcus Aldridge. signed with the Spurs, the hope was that he was the heir apparent to Tim Duncan. Expectations are much more subdued now.