The 3 reasons why América de Cali drew with Once Caldas in Manizales The two-time champion still maintains his long bad streak playing for Palogrande América de Cali Once Caldas Colombian league

By date number 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-l, América de Cali had to visit Once Caldas in Palogrande Manizales, in search of three points that ratify it among the eight and with the intention of ending a streak of more than 10 years without winning in the capital of Caldas.

+ Here you can vote for Catalina Usme as the best player in the Copa Libertadores

About 5 minutes into the game, América de Cali went ahead through Jeison Lucumí, and as the minutes passed, Juan Cruz Real’s team positioned itself much more comfortable in the game.

However, the comfort will not last long, because on the 25th minute, Yoiver González put the one by one. Goal that America received it like a real bucket of cold water, because they did not manage to resume its proper functioning.

Here are the 3 reasons why América de Cali tied with Once Caldas in Manizales:

1. Gerardo Ortiz: The Paraguayan bearing at the service of Once Caldas was an important piece for the tie, because when América de Cali was ahead and looking for the rival goal, Ortiz appeared repeatedly to save his goal.

2. Juan Cruz Real: The Argentine did not have a very good reading of the game in relation to the changes, as he decided to remove Santiago Moreno, the player who showed much more imbalance and irreverence in the search for the rival area. After his departure, America lost depth and goal options.

+ “They give Nacional and Millos as favorites but they don’t remember the two-time champion”: Faustino Asprilla

3. Lack of effectiveness of America: Both in defense and in attack, the lack of effectiveness of the red team was notorious, because when they had the opportunity to extend the difference on the scoreboard, they did not know how to take advantage of the scoring opportunities and was left with only one goal.