The 3 NBA teams that think about Santi Aldama

Santi Aldama He is one of the young Spanish talents who are called to mark the coming years, and his next stop will be in the NBA after declaring himself eligible to go to the NBA Draft 2021. American forecasts put Aldama between elections 40 and 55, so it is expected that he will be drafted in the second round by a franchise to have a chance to find a place in the league. There are 3 teams that have their eyes on him:

Memphis Grizzlies at pick 40 Detroit Pistons at pick 42 Atlanta Hawks at pick 48