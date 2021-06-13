The ‘3 Nacions’ meets again with the Pyrenees

The 41st edition of the ‘Marxa 3 Nacions by AQUAdrink’ has challenged to the pandemic And it was held this Saturday with 1,500 participants from Spain, Andorra and France.

At 7:30 am the 41st Marxa 3 Nacions by AQUAdrink was kicked off with departure from the Puigcerdà Sports Center and with 140 kilometers ahead, where the three mythical mountain passes have been climbed: Port de Envalira, Coll de Puymorens and La Tour de Carol.

The march has started from Puigcerdà towards Alp, Bellver de Cerdanya, Martinet and to La Seu d’Urgell in 50 kilometers of flat march where the first groups of cyclists have dispersed.

Starting in Andorra, and where they faced the long ascent to El Puerto de Envalira, they have begun to see the first faces of suffering, but at the same time of satisfaction to be able to be part of the myth of the Marxa 3 Nacions by AQUADRINK, with the only objective of finishing the march and scoring a new challenge.

The first refreshment station of the day has been found in Andorra at the 1,029 meters of unevenness. The next section that has stood out for being in the equator of the march, has been the ascent to Canillo to reach the highest point of the route, in the mythical and epic ascent to the Port of Envalira, being the highest asphalt mountain pass in Europe.

At this point was the Bryton section of six timed kilometers, where among the top 100 fastest 2 GPS Rider 750 were raffled where the winners were Josué Cla Marza and M. Jesús Martínez Maudo. The last kilometers until reaching the third refreshment station have been hard for most cyclists as the forces began to fail, but there were still 50 kilometers to get to the finish line and become part of the myth.

The descent from the Puerto de Envalira towards the Coll de Puymorens where the views have been the protagonists of the day, has been comforting to continue with a good rhythm and crown the Tour de Carol, one of the mythical sections in French territory, which serve to face the last kilometers to the finish line, in Puigcerdà.

The day has been a success of participation, reaching up to 1,500 participants of six different nationalities (Germany, Andorra, Spain, France, Italy and Switzerland), with a six percent female participation.

The best time in the male category has been for Raúl Castello Garcia (03:53:06) and in the female category it has been by Nora Silva (04:33:35).

One of the fastest of the day has been Aleix Espargaró entering second position with a time of 03:53:09.