the 3 most excessive astrological signs of the zodiac

Some people love to exaggerate, in any area. Whether it’s when they tell stories or when they’re hurt, they exaggerate everything down to the last detail. For them, dramatizing has become a way of life. Find out which astral signs share this personality trait … to better make fun of them!

Some zodiac signs display a much more expressive personality than others. This may seem excessive to us, but to them it is simply in their nature. Knowing that very few people admit to dramatizing for nothing, the true drama queen often insists that she hates drama. In reality, it never seems to escape them because it follows them in all situations. Find out which three astrological signs are most likely to exaggerate, across the board.

1 / Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos have many wonderful qualities. They cast a spell on everyone around them, they are very generous and show true leadership skills. They are also especially warm, open, and friendly. However, in most cases they have one major flaw: their ego. That’s why Leo tops the list of the most dramatic signs of the zodiac, and very loin!

See also: These 3 astrological signs are the most sensual of the zodiac.

Some Lions need attention just as much as oxygen. The simple fact of telling a story, in the most objective way possible, may seem unthinkable to them. Instead, they always go for big words, big feelings, big actions, even if the reality is insignificant. But most of the time, they don’t even realize it.

Leos like to consider themselves the best of the best. They live in their own world, of which they are the undisputed kings. At worst, when a Leo doesn’t get what he wants, it’s the end of the world. Have you ever seen a child make a scene on the street? Not like Leo.

2 / Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Cancerians live in harmony with their feelings. Therefore, they are compassionate, understanding, and intuitive by nature. But for the same reason that they feel emotions so strongly, they are sometimes overwhelmed by them. They may experience real emotional outbursts, in which their sensitivity is put to the test.

If they make a mountain out of a molehill at the slightest event, it is due to their highly emotional temperament. And as soon as something affects their health, it’s easy for them to go overboard for it. Thus, a simple headache becomes a self-diagnosed symptom of a serious illness.

Mood swings are another aspect of your sensitive nature. Exulting in good humor and then plunged into deep sadness, Cancerians rapidly fluctuate between the two extremes. Their environment comes to criticize them easily for their dramatic side, but they cannot help it, because it is in their nature. Anyone living with a Cancer can expect ups and downs (although this is actually the case for any couple).

See also: Astro: These are the 3 most faithful zodiac signs in friendship

3 / Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Scorpios are undoubtedly very passionate. They are governed by a particularly intense inner fire. This fiery temper can become a real problem if it is not channeled. Scorpios can then be irascible, even ruthless. If you get into a fight with a Scorpio and you think you are done with him, he will always want to raise his offer. With them, the atmosphere is usually tense.

At the same time, its associated planet is Mars, the planet of war. His character may seem over the top to you, but for a Scorpio it is simply his natural determination, with a good dose of fearlessness, but also a hint of revenge.

Also, Scorpios never keep their opinions to themselves. If they have a comment, they will be quick to point it out, even sarcastically, but still. And no matter how unpopular their sentiment may seem, there is nothing stopping them from expressing themselves. In addition, Scorpios do not hesitate to insist on their words, even if they can be hurtful. Honesty is deeply ingrained in Scorpio’s DNA.

See also: Earth signs: what your astrological element says about your personality

Bechra Dominguez

Passionnée d’écriture et d’internet, je suis diplômée en littérature et travaille depuis toujours dans le domaine de la communication et de la presse digitale. Féministe et shoes addict à la …