The 3 most decisive martial arts in MMA

As we all know, MMA is a mix of several different sports. Many are to achieve a standing offensive, while others are about how to knock down a person and others facilitate the opening of keys, padlocks, among other shots. They all bring something unique to this beautiful sport, but there are three that reign over the rest, due to the large number of variables they give to warriors.

Of course, you can coincide or have yours. We read them because it is a nice debate.

3Fight – wrestling

Probably one of the founding partners of mixed martial arts. The first events that mixed athletes from different disciplines, usually had a wrestling expert in one of the corners. Also, for example, the motto of the first UFC was “Can a wreslter beat a boxer?”

This archaic sport, in addition to giving its practitioners an almost unique ability to knock down and control a rival on the ground, gives them a physical state that no other day. What makes her stand out among her peers is that the fight training consists of really strong mixed exercises between aerobic and anaerobic, that is why each disciple manages to increase his muscle mass at the same time as the resistance.

Upon reaching the MMA, let’s imagine that an athlete from this branch has an engine with hundreds of horsepower and an almost inexhaustible gas tank. With just a few touches of sheet metal and paint, he can become a knockout machine or if he gets into BJJ he can become lethal on the canvas.

