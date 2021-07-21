The 3 keys to keep in mind to understand what is happening in the oil market. By Esther Bourgeois

The eyes of the markets and investors are now focused on what is happening in the oil sector.

And it is that after we have seen barrel prices climb to highs that we have not seen for two years, finally OPEC +, a group made up of oil-producing countries and their allies, reached an agreement last Sunday.

The details of the OPEC + agreement

“Under the agreement, OPEC + has agreed to increase the supply of oil by 0.4 million barrels per day (mb / d) each month from August to December, adding a total of 2mb / d by the end of the year. The remaining production cuts, of around 3.8 mb / d, will gradually start again until September 2022. This was what was expected and what the markets had already calculated before the latest round of talks ended in a stalemate in early July, ”explains Mobeen Tahir, Associate Director of Analytics at WisdomTree.

He adds: “What is more important, and perhaps not surprising, is that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Russia have been given a higher ‘base’ for calculating their cuts in income. pandemic supply. In other words, these countries have been given a larger supply allocation to reward them for all the investment they have made in expanding their capabilities. This agreement settles the discord within the group, for now, and raises the prospect that, ultimately, an additional 1.6 mb / d of oil will flow to the market thanks to increased allocations. ”

The 3 keys to the current oil market

Given this agreement, where, as we already see, the cartel has had to make concessions to increase production for 2022, there are three key aspects that are revealed in the oil market.

As pointed out by WisdomTree and from what we have seen a few days ago, there would be enough harmony in the group to prevent cracks from occurring and countries loosening up and breaking their supply agreements, an upward risk that has arisen after stagnation.

The second important point is that markets do not expect growth in demand to exceed growth in supply, otherwise there would have been a positive reaction to the decision. In fact, and as we have seen in recent hours, despite the fact that prices fell about four dollars in their quotation when OPEC + reached their agreement, it seems that both WTI and Brent are currently in the green.

Third, and always Tahir, lagging oil futures curves, which indicate a short-term supply shortage, could also indicate a lack of future shortages. “It suggests that the markets share our opinion that OPEC + has the cards to control oil prices and has sufficient reserve capacity to satisfy any additional growth in demand,” indicates the manager’s understanding.

In fact, it also emphasizes that according to the International Energy Agency, the total growth of oil demand worldwide is expected to be 5.4 mb / d in 2021 and another 3 mb / d in 2022, thus, total demand will return to pre-pandemic levels. “Part of this growth forecast for 2021 has already occurred in the first half of the year. On the supply side, US production is likely to increase by 1.6 mb / d this year, with OPEC + aiming to add at least 5.8 mb / d by September next year. The additional 1.6 mb / d from the latest deal and another 1.4 mb / d could absorb any unexpected increases in demand, a relatively unlikely outcome as the world recovers from the aftershocks of Covid.

The “additional” power of OPEC +: price controls

From WisdomTree they predict that oil prices are likely to face headwinds for further significant growth going forward.

“OPEC + has acquired additional power to maintain market equilibrium and, in turn, control prices. Furthermore, by not penalizing countries like the United Arab Emirates for additional capital spending in the oil industry, it is setting a precedent that incentivizes producers to further increase supply in the future, ”he explains and adds: “Given the fundamentals of demand and supply, a bullish scenario for oil is unlikely to be triggered by a broader rally in risk assets or by tight supply. It will have to come from a significant bullish surprise in demand growth. “

Esther bourgeois