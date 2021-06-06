The 3 challenges of Kamala Harris in her visit to Guatemala and Mexico

The vice president Kamala harris He travels to Guatemala and Mexico this Sunday to lay the foundations with the leaders of those countries on a strategy that addresses the economic, social and security problems in Central America, in order to reduce irregular immigration.

A group of 18 senators, led by the Democrat Bob Menendez (New Jersey), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the vice president to implement a “Comprehensive strategy” in the region, establish a long-term job.

“We encourage prioritizing initiatives that strengthen democratic governance and combat corruption and human rights violations”the senators wrote. “Ensuring stability in Central America directly supports the national interests of the United States.”

The senators pointed out that the government of the president Joe biden it should “hold” Central American officials to account for any involvement in criminal activities, human rights abuses, and efforts to undermine democracy.

Without the tone of “obligation” of the senators, Gerardo Berthin, Director of Programs for Latin America and the Caribbean at Freedom House, agreed on the priorities that the vice president should focus on, but stressed the importance of establishing “a dialogue”, not an imposition.

The challenges for Vice President Harris are:

1. Reestablish a relationship based on democratic principles and of human rights.

2. “I think it is important not to impose, but to ensure a collaboration ”, considered Berthin”. That is, it advocates dialogue. “Because there are also costs for the region. See if Mexico and other countries see this approach as an imposition, if what we want is to have an alliance ”.

3. In agreement with the senators, the Berthin points out a multi-year and multi-regional approach on the agenda. “Having an integrated agenda with issues that really intersect with each other, issues of democratic security that have to do with corruption, anti-corruption, the performance of governments; the economic issue, and multiregional and multilateral collaboration ”.

Senators also urge continuing humanitarian assistance for communities in the region that have been disproportionately affected by natural disasters, as well as support for the region’s most vulnerable populations, including women, children, indigenous populations, and LGBTQI + people. .

“We know that you are a staunch advocate for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and we believe that a robust, interagency coordinated response against gender-based violence in the region is critical,” they added.

Democracy and insecurity

The expert Berthin stated that the countries that represent the greatest challenge are The Savior Y Honduras, although there is also concern for Guatemala and Mexico on issues of security and attack on democracy.

“The issue of citizen security in terms of organized crime and gang violence was there before the pandemic, but what we have seen as a complementary part to insecurity is the issue of the closure of democratic spaces, the closure of spaces of civil society ”, he warned. “The belligerence of governments trying to control the activity of defenders and civil society in some cases with quite strict laws, in other cases rhetoric and this included journalists.”

He stressed that El Salvador was classified by Freedom House as a free country, but two years ago – with the government of Nayib bukele– began to decline in the world rankings, as did the US during the administration of Donald trump.

“Two years ago, El Salvador was categorized as free and two years ago it was declining, and it is the country with the United States that has its greatest decline in freedom index,” he said. “The case of Guatemala and Honduras is a very systemic thing, El Salvador has been the surprise.”

The expert acknowledged that, although the objective is to try to stop irregular immigration, this will be a consequence of actions in other areas, not only in the repression of the “migrant caravans” that, he said, have led to the implementation of security programs. transnationals.

“The region was basically neglected in every way. A first challenge is to start talking again ”, he insisted. “The second challenge has to do with immigration, it is a consequence of other issues that are more structural, we are talking about democratic quality, economic opportunities, and citizen security.”

The agenda

Vice President Harris’s trip has been several weeks in the making, including virtual meetings with the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and from Guatemala, Alexander Giamattei, where the first guidelines to work together have been established.

The White House told CNN that for the vice president, this trip is more of a “fact-finding mission,” to complement the comprehensive plan that she must present in the coming weeks and whose guidelines she has been advancing on different fronts, including the participation of 12 companies and organizations. civilians with a presence in the Northern Triangle.

Among the issues that he is expected to address with the leaders are irregular immigration, insecurity, democracy in both countries and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice president also coordinates with officials from the State Department and, in fact, the secretary Antony blinken, explained to Latin American foreign ministers part of the strategy that the US seeks to implement, which includes the aforementioned issues and the application of the first $ 310 million dollars.

The trip begins this Sunday in Guatemala, where the vice president will stay until Monday night, and then move to Mexico, where she will meet with President López Obrador on Tuesday.