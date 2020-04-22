The singer is undergoing quarantine accompanied by her cats Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin

Taylor Swift is quarantined with her trio of cats.

Taylor Swift loves her cats Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, who is he with passing quarantine. These pets help the singer to live this stage because for them it is their usual lifestyle.

“For Meredith, the quarantine is a lifestyle. Be like Meredith, “he recently posted on his Instagram.

The interpreter of “Shake It Off” has demonstrated on many occasions the great love you feel for your pets, her three kittens Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button, who are very important members of her family, according to Hello!.

Swift has a very special affection for kittens, so whenever she can, takes them with her and update your social networks where constantly his three cats are the protagonists.

The first cat to arrive in the life of the singer was Meredith Gray, who was adopted and was named after one of the characters in the television series “Grey’s Anatomy”, one of the singer’s favorites.

Soon after, the blonde decided to adopt another feline, whom he baptized with the name of Olivia Benson Due to her taste for another television character, one of the protagonists of the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.

The third member of the Swift family is called Benjamin Button and it came into his life by chance because filming the video clip for the song “Me!” heard a kitten meow, so adopted it.

Their cats are used to the celebrity life of their famous “mother”, because they know the stars, their names are trademarks with the purpose of using them in articles that the singer has for sale through her website.

The kitty trio he has appeared on the big screen, has been commercial protagonist and even has been mentioned by the interpreter in awards like the last edition of the Teen Choice Awards, where Taylor Swift won the special Icon Award for her artistic career..

“They are my furry children, it is a moment of pride for me that now are on a Teen Choice surfboardthis could be my favorite prize“He said on that occasion.

