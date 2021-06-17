The 3 big changes to pass the ITV of 2021 | Motor

On June 1, the new ITV of 2021 came into force and brings with it different changes that make it more demanding. These are the three essentials.

This past June 1, the new ITV, with some variations in the Procedural Manual that toughen up these revisions. Now we will have to take into account some details more, so today we bring you the three key changes to the ITV of 2021.

The variations in the regulations have been carried out in order to guarantee a better state of the vehicles that are in circulation, as well as to adapt to the current situation. For this first case, now certain defects have been modified and its classification has been increased, going from being considered mild to being defined as serious.

Minor defects that become serious

On the one hand, the ABS malfunction. In this way, if the anti-lock braking system of our vehicle has a fault, the ITV will automatically be unfavorable. Thus, we can only drive our car to take it to the workshop and return to the station, so that a new service can be carried out.

The same assumption will now apply for rear-view mirrors. Until now, if the technician detected a risk of detachment of this piece, it was considered a slight defect. However, now it will be a serious defect, so we will have to fix it immediately to pass the review and be able to circulate legally.

Checking the registration certificate

These modifications refer to the condition of the vehicles, but changes in other aspects have also been contemplated. Thus, it is now contemplated that the stations can check the vehicle’s registration data through the General Registry of Vehicles of the DGT. This, provided that we have not presented it, of course.

Cars from the UK

Finally, another of the great changes refers to vehicles of British origin. Due to Brexit, cars coming from the United Kingdom will now be classified as third countries, so that all those arriving in Spain after the December 31, 2020 They must have the corresponding import papers. In addition, those models that have been approved from January 1 They will not be valid as a European homologation.

Beyond these changes, elements such as ITV prices do not change and will continue to depend on each Autonomous Community, the average being between 30 and 40 euros. Likewise, the fines due to circulation with expired, negative or unfavorable ITV do not vary either. Therefore, sanctions continue to be among the 80 euros for not having the sticker on the windshield, and the 500 euros for driving with a negative MOT.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.