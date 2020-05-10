Xiaomi has its own personalization layer, whose name is MIUI ,, and that, personally, I consider one of the best customization layers we have on Android for a long time. And now, Xiaomi has just presented its latest version: MIUI 12. Which, at the moment, has only been presented in China, so we do not have much information about how its global version will be, which always differs to a certain extent from the version China.

However, we have already been able to see some of the new functions that MIUI 12 will bring, and today we are going to tell you what are the 3 best features of MIUI 12 that, for the moment, we have been able to see. Although it does not surprise us that in a while we are seeing more interesting characteristics.

The 3 new features of MIUI 12 that we like the most

Redesign of some interface elements

As with every new version of MIUI, Xiaomi has decided to redesign some elements of the user interface. And, despite the fact that this has reached the stage of maturity we have been waiting for so many years, there is always something that can be improved.

In this case, the Chinese company has introduced new animations – more visible – in the application icons when we return to the launcher, and this gives it a distinctive touch to the customization layer.

On the other hand, new sources have been introduced natively, as well as application and notification icons, where we can choose, for example, new battery icons to give a fresh breath of air to the user experience. In this case, we hope that this will also reach the global ROM.

Control center

Xiaomi has decided to implement the option – eye, option, you can disable it if you want – to introduce a control center, iOS-style, in which we can modify all the quick settings in a more comfortable and visual way than in the notification curtain.

In this, we will see more quick adjustments and access will be easier, and we will have a larger size several of the quick settings, such as WiFi or Bluetooth. As always, these are editable, and you can hide quick settings that you don’t want to see.

Of course, in this case, these are not accessed by sliding from the bottom, but sliding down from the upper right corner. And we hope that these ca

New gestures

Xiaomi is getting closer to Google, and that is nothing but good news. And, in this case, the company has made small changes in terms of navigation gestures in MIUI 12 compared to MIUI 11. And this has been to get closer to the gestures of Android 10.

To start, MIUI 12 will show a bar at the bottom of the device to guide us when performing gestures, both returning to the launcher and activating Google Assistant from the side, if Xiaomi decides to include it in the global version.

In addition, the gesture to switch from one application to another, or to switch applications which, until now, was done by keeping the gesture of going back.

