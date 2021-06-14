The 3 achievements of Kamala Harris in her trip to Mexico and Guatemala to stop irregular immigration (podcast)



Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / .

The vice president Kamala harris He had three major challenges on his first trip to Mexico and Guatemala to seek to implement a plan to reduce irregular immigration:

1. Reestablish a relationship based on democratic principles and human rights.

2. Avoid imposing a posture.

3. Push the multi-year and multi-regional agenda on the economy, democracy and corruption agenda.

This is how he put it Gerardo Berthin, Director of Programs for Latin America and the Caribbean at Freedom House, prior to the trip, but after it, the expert considers that the vice president achieved these and other objectives.

Berthin explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, how the agreements with Guatemala and Mexico will allow the United States to advance its agenda on immigration and economic growth in the Northern Triangle.

>> What are the most relevant agreements?

>> Is the agreement with Mexico broader than with Guatemala? Why?

>> Whats Next?

