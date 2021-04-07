The 2nd generation Google Nest Hub arrives in Spain

04/07/2021 at 09:54 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Smart speakers have been proliferating for some time, being products that little by little are being established in more homes. An evolution of these devices are smart screens, thus obtaining a system designed to work with the home and independently of other devices such as smartphones or tablets. The Google Nest Hub It is one of those products, and the company is already preparing the arrival of its second generation in Spain.

Among the most outstanding technical specifications of this new version, we have a 7 inch panel at 1024 x 600 resolution, a 1.9 GHz ARM Quad Core processor, 1.7-inch speaker with driver, three microphones, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast, as well as the integration of multiple sensors for luminosity, temperature and Soli technology with Motion Sense. Google thus wants to standardize these types of products to facilitate the day to day in our home. Functions such as house light control, sleep monitoring, smart alarm clock using technology Motion sense, and much more, are some of the things that we can do with this smart screen. In addition, it will also help us to reproduce content in Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and else.

This product will go on sale next May 5 at a price of € 99.99. We can get hold of it both in the Google store and in the usual establishments in the country.