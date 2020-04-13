The bad news does not stop coming and it is now rumored that the WWE video game, who was planning to go out this year, would have been canceled.

In accordance with information from Justin Leeper, the possibility that this year a delivery of this project will not come out, is very real.

“Video game lovers, here Mr. Road To WrestleMania in a quick video, to bring you some very important information that no one else is talking about: I heard from a reliable source, and I really believe it, that WWE 2K21 was canceled. There will be no game this year. Boom. “

In addition, he points out that always in WrestleMania, WWE releases trailer for upcoming video game, something that this time did not happen.

