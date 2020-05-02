For astronomers it was initially a disappointment. Comet 2I / Borisov, discovered in August 2019, came from outside the solar system. There was no doubt about that. It was the second known copy of this type. However, unlike its predecessor, the very peculiar ‘Oumuamua, the Borisov seemed to differ little from the icy chunks of our cosmic closeness that we know as comets. But this was based on the first glimpses with telescopes. New observations were made in December 2019 and January 2020 with the ALMA millimeter / submillimeter observatory (i.e. at long wavelengths) and with a Hubble Space Telescope ultraviolet spectrograph, two very powerful instruments. And what has been seen is that the Borisov is not really so similar to its analogues of our solar system.

As two teams of researchers explain in separate Nature Astronomy articles, the one that obtained its data with ALMA and the one that used Hubble, the comet’s tail contains a surprisingly high amount of carbon monoxide compared to that of water vapor , up to more than triple, the Hubble team says, from the measurement on any comet within the inner solar system. It is possible that it is an indication of the conditions of the birth place of the much traveled kite.

As explained by the team that has used the Hubble spectrograph (the concluding conclusions of the ALMA team have been described here by Josep Maria Trigo Rodríguez), 2I / Borisov must have been formed in a chemically different system from ours so that the ratio between carbon and water is greater than one; in addition, the formation of the object had to occur beyond the carbon monoxide ice line: only in this way could the greater ratio of one between monoxide and water be created and preserved. But, on the other hand, in that area there had to have been enough interactions with other bodies for the ejection of the one that has now visited us to take place and for the abundance of carbon monoxide to be conserved. From there, 2I / Borisov acquired by some of these unknown interactions an orbit that ended up bringing it closer to us. In general, it seems like a story largely opposed to that of ‘Oumuamua, if it is true that it was formed by fragmentation very close to its star. Be that as it may, it does not seem like a destination that the second interstellar visitor has been very well with: due to the effect of the Sun, it left in late March.

Robert Gast

Reference: “A. Highly CO abundance of the first active interstellar comet”, by M. A. Cordiner, in Nature Astronomy (2020); “The carbon monoxide-rich interstellar comet 2I / Borisov”, by D. Bodewits et al., In Nature Astronomy (2020).

More information at Scilogs.