Android is an operating system full of thousands of applications that can significantly increase the usefulness of your phone or tablet. Not all of them need a network connection, and in this article we want to show you by collecting The 28 best apps that can be used without an Internet connection.

After doing the same with the best games without WiFi or Internet for Android, in this compilation we focus on the apps to recommend you those of quality that have “offline” mode. Music, books, maps, radio … Below you will be able to know the best apps in different categories that you can use offline.

Music apps to use without internet connection

Listening to your favorite songs, discs and playlists can become an impossible mission when you have little data left or you don’t have access to the Internet. Therefore, we want to talk to you about the best music apps with which you can enjoy your great musical passion without needing a network connection.

Spotify

Today, Spotify continues to be the most popular streaming music platform globally, thanks in part to a mobile app that offers users vast possibilities. One of them is the “offline” mode, with which you can download discs, playlists, podcasts and much more content to be able listen to it when you don’t have internet connection or you want to save data.

SoundCloud Music

The popular music platform SoundCloud also features a Specific function for downloading songs and playlists in your application for Android. Once the content is saved on the device, its playback does not require an Internet connection using data or WiFi.

AIMP

Included among the 17 Android apps too good to be free, AIMP is a sound player that combines a great design, good operation and extensive functions to configure playback. With this app, you can listen to all the songs and audios you have stored on your phone without being connected to the Internet. In addition, you can take advantage of its 29 band equalizer, its connection with Android Auto and its timer, among many other functions.

TV apps and watching videos to use without internet connection

To watch videos and television on your Android device, you don’t always need an Internet connection, and we show you with these applications that allow enjoy audiovisual content in offline mode.

Netflix

Are you going on a trip but don’t want to abandon your favorite series? If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can Easily download series and movies for offline viewing. In this way, you can continue using the Netflix app on your Android mobile or tablet without having to be connected to a WiFi network or use your rate data.

HBO

Although it took longer than desired, HBO for Android is another application that you can continue using “offline” thanks to its function to download movies and series. The limit of simultaneous downloads is in the 25 titles. Thus, if you want to download another series or movies, you will have to delete some of the one you already have downloaded on the device.

Amazon Prime Video

Their truly amazing catalog is one of the reasons Amazon Prime Video is better than Netflix. In addition, the Prime Video app for Android has nothing to envy its rival, since it also offers the possibility to download series and movies to watch them in “offline” mode. You can take advantage of this wonderful function to see the 6 seasons of “Lost”, one of the jewels that make up the platform’s offer.

YouTube Premium

If you use YouTube frequently, you may have seen the platform’s insistence that you subscribe to YouTube Premium, but what benefit does that have for you? Well, by doing so you can download the videos you want in the YouTube app to see them without Internet connection. Taking into account the extensive catalog of the Google service, it seems a good idea to use YouTube Premium to enjoy the best videos without having to waste data or be connected to a network.

Vimeo

Although it is not as popular as YouTube, Vimeo is a good video platform where you can see the audiovisual creations of other users and share your own. Its “offline” mode, which allows you to save videos for offline viewing, makes it one of the best apps to watch content without using a WiFi network or data rate.

Mobdro

There is no doubt, Mobdro is one of the best apps to watch television on your Android and, in addition, it allows download content to the phone memory for later viewing No internet connection. Channels, series, films, news and sports are some of the categories that are part of the Mobdro catalog. If you want to watch television from your mobile or tablet, don’t wait any longer to use it online or offline, as you like.

VLC

Playing the videos and audios that you have stored on your device is very simple thanks to VLC, VideoLan’s open source player. It is a powerful tool, which can play a wide variety of video and audio formats, and free. Without an Internet connection, VLC is one of the most useful apps that you can use on your phone or tablet.

Podcast apps for use without an internet connection

If you are fond of podcasts, on your Android you can download great applications for free that help you listen to these audio files without connecting to the Internet.

Google Podcast

In 2018 [le pedíamos a Google una aplicación de podcasts]](https://andro4all.com/2018/04/google-aplicacion-podcast), I wish it came true soon after launching the already popular Google Podcast. In addition to being able to listen to a large selection of podcasting programs, this app also allows download episodes to listen offline. This is a very useful feature for podcast lovers, who often listen to them more when they are away from home.

iVoox

It could not be otherwise: iVoox, the leading podcasting platform, has a specific function to download podcast episodes that can be played later without an Internet connection. This way, if you like podcasts, you can listen to them when and where you want thanks to the offline mode of iVoox.

Pocket casts

From September 2019 you can download Pocket Casts totally free, which until that date had a price of 3.99 euros. This app, which we have come to define as the best application for listening to podcasts, has become popular thanks to functions such as content download, with which you can download episodes to your phone to listen offline. Without a doubt, a very useful function to keep you up to date with programs such as Conectando, the Andro4all podcast.

Maps and speed cameras apps to use without Internet connection

Maps and speed cameras applications are one of the most useful categories of Android apps. Since you don’t always have a connection when you use them, some of the best applications help you guide you through streets and highways and control radars “offline”.

HERE WeGo

Maps and navigation applications are fine when you have internet access, but what happens when it is missing? Thanks to apps like this, HERE WeGo, you can download the maps you need to access them and all the information they contain when you do not have guaranteed network access.

Google Maps

We have all used Google Maps on occasion, the very complete maps app of the American company. In addition to recommending what time you should go shopping or give you information about street lighting to make safer journeys, Google Maps also allows you download maps for offline use.

OsmAnd

OsmAnd, one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, is another of the apps in this category that you can use without an Internet connection thanks to the download of maps. In its free version, you can store up to 7 maps on your Android phone at the same time to use them offline. If you use the premium version, the map download is unlimited.

Sygic GPS

Thanks to TomTom and other providers, Sygic GPS is the ideal app for download offline maps of all countries in the world. In addition to this great function, this app with more than 50 million downloads in the Play Store also stands out for notifying the user of the radars that are found on the roads and highways.

MAPS.ME

We could not finish the list of best maps and speed cameras apps without talking about MAPS.ME, a very useful tool for navigation without an Internet connection. Available worldwide, with this app you can know all the information of the downloaded maps despite not having access to the network. This, and its other functions, make it an application that you must take into account when you travel.

Translator and dictionary apps for use without an Internet connection

Needing a translator or dictionary is a common thing when you travel outside your country. Your mobile is on you, that’s for sure, but perhaps Internet access is conspicuous by its absence. Fortunately, there are these translator and dictionary apps that you can use without an Internet connection.

Google Translate

Google has always put great interest in developing its translator, and that is reflected in all the resources that make up this tool. If you travel to a place where you don’t know the language, you should definitely have it installed on your mobile Google Translate, which you can also use offline. Download the languages ​​you need and enjoy the utility of this offline translator.

Microsoft Translator

You have little to envy to Google Translate the Microsoft Translator, a very complete tool that serves to translate even if you do not have an Internet connection on the device. Download languages ​​and access translations on the go and without access to the network thanks to this free app.

iTranslate

Another of the best alternatives to Google Translate is iTranslate, which incorporated offline mode a few months ago so you don’t have to waste data when traveling abroad. By subscribing to its premium version, you can use that exclusive function and also use the camera to translate menus, signs and more images instantly.

English Dictionary – Offline

With this English dictionary you can consult all your doubts without your mobile being connected to the Internet via WiFi or mobile data. It contains more than 341000 definitions and declined forms that will help you to master this language. By the way, having so much information to work “offline”, its size rises to 37 MB.

Language apps to use without internet connection

Do you want to learn languages ​​without spending mobile data or without depending on being connected to a WiFi network? All these language apps have functions to download content and be able to access it when you are offline.

Duolingo

One of the best apps for learning languages ​​on Android is Duolingo, which has accumulated more than 100 million downloads on the Play Store. In addition to having a complete program consisting of reading, listening and grammar lessons in different formats, the premium version Duolingo Plus allows you to download educational content to be able to access it when you don’t have an Internet connection.

Memrise

Memrise is a platform with which you can learn new languages ​​(English, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic) while having fun. Thanks to its offline mode, you can continue learning when and where you want Downloading the lessons on your Android mobile or tablet.

Busuu

Do you study languages ​​and don’t have WiFi? It doesn’t matter, because with the Busuu app you can download the themes to get to them when you don’t have internet connection. In addition, this platform stands out for features such as dialogues with native speakers, the possibility of creating a study plan or the grammar review tool that corrects errors using Artificial Intelligence.

Apps to read books and articles to use without an Internet connection

In the Play Store you can find great applications that make thousands of books available to you. However, sometimes you can only access them if you have a network connection. It is not the case of the apps that we talk about below, ideal for downloading books and thus being able to continue reading when the Internet is not an option.

Wattpad

Wattpad is one of the most interesting apps to read books and also to share the stories that you have created yourself. In such a good app you could not miss the offline mode, with which you can download books to read when you don’t have internet access. Thanks to this possibility, it is much easier to enjoy the huge catalog of this particular library.

Pocket

At Andro4all we have been recommending Pocket for you for years, the fridge of articles. Thanks to this app you can store articles, news, web pages or any content that you find of interest on the Internet to view it whenever you want, even when you have no connection. For example, if you are reading a long report but you don’t have time to finish it, you can save it in Pocket and resume reading afterwards right where you left off.

Kindle

More than 1.5 million books make up the Kindle Library, the Amazon app for your Android. In addition to synchronizing reading between the different devices you use, consulting words or customizing the appearance of the book, you can also access the works “offline”. Without a doubt, Kindle is one of the best apps for reading books on Android.

