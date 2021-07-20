The 27-year-old tourist admitted after suffering a “brutal attack” in Palma dies

Emergency door of the Son Espases Hospital. (Photo: Europa Press)

A 27-year-old tourist died this Sunday at the Son Espases University Hospital, where he had been admitted since last Wednesday after having suffered a “brutal attack” in Playa de Palma.

According to sources from the hospital center, the young tourist, who had a serious head injury, died this Sunday at noon.

When he was treated last Wednesday by the emergency services, the young man was unconscious and with a lack of reaction to stimuli. In fact, he had to be intubated before being transferred to the hospital.

One detainee, four injured and several on the run

Last Friday, at the Son Sant Joan airport, the National Police arrested an 18-year-old young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of assault, for allegedly being related to the assault in which the 27-year-old boy was injured. Sunday has passed away.

Four other people were also injured in this event, three of them with a mild prognosis and one with multiple contusions with loss of consciousness.

The National Police has also managed to identify eight other people, who are also allegedly related to the events and who, after learning that the agents were closely following them, rushed off the island a day before the initially planned return flight. . The police investigation remains open.

