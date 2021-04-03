The 27 best psychological horror movies on Netflix

Ready to spend a little fear mixed with psychological plots ranging from social messages to personal dramas born of the tragedy? No? Well, also, here are our recommendations in case you are looking for a movie to have a good time, or a bad time, depending on how you look at it. With the term ‘psychological terror’ we gather here those films that border on terror but are not the typical stories of scares (or ‘jumpscares’), monsters and ghosts, but those films that, although they share some of their mechanisms, shoot more towards the thriller and immerse us in stories of tension and suspense. We talk about movies like ‘Animal graveyard‘,’The glow‘or’In the tall grass‘, all of them adaptations of the master of the genre, Stephen King. But we also include other interesting bets such as’ Perfection ‘,’ Wounds’ and the acclaimed and awarded ‘Let me out‘and the Spanish’The hole‘.

Grab the sofa cushion tightly and wrap yourself with the best blanket you have: If what you are looking for are strong emotions in the Netflix catalog, we propose a few psychological thrillers with touches of terror that will not leave you indifferent. From the purest scary story to more complex proposals, here we extract the best of a catalog full of jewels yet to be discovered.

Hell under water (Alexandre Aja, 2019)

Sometimes we don’t want to ask more of a movie than a story of unresolved family issues, hurricanes that flood entire towns, and huge bloodthirsty alligators. With those elements, Alexandre Aja created one of the most enjoyable horror, action and suspense films in recent years. Kaya Scodelario will do everything possible to survive with her father in an impossible situation.

Red dot (Alain Darborg, 2021)

This Swedish film directed by Alain darborg follows the story of a couple with problems, first because their relationship is no longer what it was, and secondly because, trying to fix it, they got into a huge mess: when traveling to the north of the country to practice mountaineering, both will see their lives in danger in a getaway that goes from idyllic to nightmarish.

While you sleep (Jaume Balagueró, 2011)

More than one will have had nightmares with Luis Tosar after seeing this movie of Jaume Balagueró, in which he plays a doorman obsessed with one of the tenants of his building. It is the new one, the one from 5th B (played by Marta Etura), and from that moment he will dedicate himself to delving into his life and turning it, silently, into an authentic hell.

The Witch (Robert Eggers, 2015)

Now she triumphs on Netflix with the series ‘Lady’s Gambit’, she has put on her ‘Austenian’ heroine outfit in ‘Emma’ and is preparing to be the young Imperator Furiosa, but Anya Taylor-Joy He already marveled us in this 2015 horror movie, where witches in a forest stalk a family ostracized and consumed by the patriarch’s radical religious beliefs.

House of Others (Remi Weekes, 2020)

Few situations are more terrifying than leaving your country in ruins, risking your life on the journey, and arriving in a country where you are little more than an intruder. The immigrant experience is encapsulated in this film by Remi Weekes conveyed by the hallmarks of psychological terror and the haunted house tradition. The result is terrifying in many different ways.

In the tall grass (Vincenzo Natali, 2019)

Adaptation of the novel by Stephen King and his son Joe hill, this film immerses us together with its protagonists in a very mysterious place: a field of tall grass from which it is impossible to escape. Once inside, it is almost impossible to find your way out, or find each other. Time passes differently and there are people you shouldn’t trust. A great stage for the psychological terror of Vincenzo Natali, director of ‘Cube’.

Voices (Ángel Gómez Hernández, 2020)

Loss is often the driving force behind psychological horror stories, and this is never more true than in this Spanish film by Angel Gomez Hernandez. A terrible accident, a house where strange phenomena occur, some psychophony hunters, a tragic past that awakens hostile spirits … A film that has everything to leave you with the bad vibes in your body.

Let me out (Jordan Peele, 2017)

One of the most iconic horror movies of the last decade. This first film by Jordan peele It combines the tools of the genre with the social criticism of racism in the United States and touches of comedy to take us on a roller coaster ride of events and emotions. A dazzling film that followed with the equally fantastic ‘We’.

Escape Room (Adam Robitel, 2019)

Surely you have made more than one escape room worthy of a movie, but we assure you that none are as dangerous and bloody as the one faced by the protagonists of this film of Adam Robitel, which turns the famous game into a death trap. The operation is the same: a group of people are locked inside a room and, in order to get out, they will have to discover the clues that are hidden among their objects. TIC Tac.

The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980)

Although a Stephen King he never liked this adaptation he made of his novel Stanley kubrick, It cannot be denied that it is a classic in the history of cinema, and one that has also created a cult that goes from its multiple interpretations to the pattern of its carpet. The movie takes us to the Overlook Hotel, where a family will have to live alone and isolated during the heavy snowfalls of the season. But too much work and little fun will drive more than one crazy.

Wounds (Babak Anvari, 2019)

A waiter answers a call from a forgotten phone in a bar and forces him to experience a disturbing journey. No, it was not Armie hammer seeing the one who was messing around on Twitter with his cannibalism affairs, but his character in this fiction of Babak Anvari, which left the critics divided and gave us one of the strangest movies that we can find in the Netflix catalog.

Animal Cemetery (Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, 2019)

Another Stephen King? If we never get tired. This movie from Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch he re-adapts one of his most famous novels, which tells the story of a family recently moved to their new home who realizes that there is a strange piece of land near their properties where everything that has died can come back to life. Although not everything is as simple as it seems.

Perfection (Richard Shepard, 2018)

A film that plunges us fully into a musical universe in which nothing is what it seems. Jealousy, revenge and many dark secrets are hidden in this film starring Allison williams (‘Let me out’).

The Hole (Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, 2020)

A clear metaphor for today’s society that will keep you hooked until its disconcerting end. Set in a dystopian future, the film takes place on a multi-level platform with two people per floor.

I am the pretty creature that lives in this house (Oz Perkins, 2016)

Before filming ‘Gretel & Hansel’, Oz Perkins gave us this film starring Ruth Wilson and Lucy Boynton. A simmering suspense film that the most staunch of the most authorial cinema will love.

Clinical (Alistair Legrand, 2017)

Vinessa Shaw plays a psychiatrist who tries to resume her life after suffering a violent attack by a patient. Fans of suspenseful sci-fi are in luck.

The Ritual (David Bruckner, 2017)

In a film that seems to pay homage to the well-known ‘The Blair Witch Project’, with the adventures of its protagonists through a dark forest, another element is the most interesting of the function: the trauma and guilt of its protagonist (Rafe spall). His hallucinations add a psychological touch to this brilliant film, which also has a scare up its sleeve.

Don’t breathe (Fede Álvarez, 2016)

Fede Alvarez puts us squarely in the house of a blind man with many secrets to hide in his second feature film. The worst thing is that the three protagonists, a gang of petty thieves, did not expect to find a trap inside from which they will find it difficult to escape.

Gerald’s Game (Mike Flanagan, 2017)

Stephen King All he needs is a woman in a nightgown, handcuffs, and a bed to craft a psychological horror story worthy of his best works. AND Mike flanagan you only need to pull your wits to get it onto the screen. The result is this Netflix original production, one of the best of last year.

Veronica (Paco Plaza, 2017)

Yes, this movie of Paco Plaza It is about ouijas and diabolical possessions, but also about the fears of female adolescence represented in the brilliant performance of Sandra Escacena. Although on the outside it may seem like one more movies of demonic possessions, deep down there is a psychological journey that will hardly come to fruition for its protagonist.

Blindly (Susanne Bier, 2018)

This post-apocalyptic survival led by Susanne bier It has been an unstoppable memes machine on social networks, but one thing is clear to us: it gives an amazing bad vibes. With Sandra Bullock up front, the Netflix movie presents us with a war that we would not want to wage: against invisible beings who, when we look at them, force us to commit suicide. There is nothing. A kind of ‘A quiet place’ where you don’t have to cover your mouth, but rather your eyes.

Terrified (Demián Rugna, 2018)

If the first 15 minutes of this Argentine movie don’t give you more than a chill, you don’t have blood in your veins. This movie from Demián Rugna, which could be seen at the Sitges Festival, presents a series of situations in a neighborhood that is being attacked by very strange supernatural forces. With a very bitter point of comedy, the Argentine filmmaker gives us a horror film as atypical as it is chilling.

The Apostle (Gareth Evans, 2018)

Although it doesn’t showcase as much horror as other movies on this list, what’s new about Gareth evans (creator of the magnificent and violent ‘Killer Raid’) does have a few moments to swallow hard, and in the end, a more complex story than it seemed at first. At the beginning of the 20th century, a mysterious sect, a tormented protagonist, a rescue mission to complete … What are you waiting for?

The Invitation (Karyn Kusama, 2015)

A house, a dinner with friends, some wine. What can go wrong? Well, according to Karyn kusama, A lot of things. Claustrophobia envelops us in this tense psychological thriller, at times terrifying, that teaches us not to blindly trust our friends and their plans for Saturday.

Ludo (Qaushiq Mukherjee and Nikon, 2015)

From India, we find on Netflix this little gem of recent fantastic horror, as violent as it is disturbing, in which a group of young people try to partake without knowing that they are about to be sabotaged by a strange couple eager for revenge. To know why, you will have to see the movie.

Cam (Daniel Goldhaber, 2018)

Can you imagine staying out of your social networks and seeing that someone is impersonating you? Is there a more realistic nightmare at this point in the 21st century? That is more or less what happens to the protagonist of this film of Daniel goldhaber, a ‘camgirl’ in full ‘Lynchian’ experience between screens.

The Skin I Live In (Pedro Almodóvar, 2011)

A man looking for a human guinea pig to test his Machiavellian experiments sounds, to say the least, creepy. That’s what he tells us Pedro Almodovar in this four-Goya-winning film, which is terrifying because of its haunting content and the tension of its narrative.

