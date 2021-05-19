The 27 agree to reopen the EU border to tourists vaccinated in third countries such as the US

Coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: Reuters.)

The Twenty-seven have agreed this Wednesday to reopen their foreign border to tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus in third countries that inject vaccines that also have the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as is the case of the United States or the United Kingdom. .

The conditions for vaccinated travelers to enter the EU is that they have received the complete vaccination schedule (two doses in most vaccines on the market) at least fourteen days before their trip, according to the consensus of the States. member at an ambassador-level meeting in Brussels.

The agreement must still be formalized at the ministerial level, probably this Thursday at a scheduled meeting of those responsible for Trade, and will enter into force as of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Covid certificate for summer

Until the entry into force of the European Covid Certificate that the 27 finalize to reactivate tourism within the EU, this new condition for non-EU tourists can only be offered by member states that are already considering vaccination to relax restrictions on Europeans .

The capitals have thus wanted to ensure that travelers from third countries will not enjoy privileged treatment with respect to the situation of Europeans, so the recommendation makes it clear that a Member State will only be able to open its border to third parties if it is already taking into account the vaccines to lift quarantines or the requirement of PCR to Europeans.

In any case, border management is a matter for the exclusive competence of national governments, so what is agreed at the European level is a commitment to apply the same criteria in all 27, which does not prevent each country from May I decide …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.