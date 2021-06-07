The 26 from Portugal test negative and train with the entire group

06/07/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

.

The 26 players called up with the Portugal team, as well as the technical team and the rest of the staff, tested negative in the last covid-19 test, after playing against Spain last Friday, and they train today for the first time with the group at full.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) reported today that all its players and staff obtained a negative result, a day after it became known that the Spanish Sergio Busquets, who played an hour in the friendly against Portugal, tested positive for coronavirus.

The situation of Busquets generated concern in the Portuguese team, as acknowledged on Monday João Cancelo at a press conference.

“It is always something worrying because when we are in contact with people who are infected we always think of the worst,” he said, and recalled that he has already gone through similar situations at his club, Manchester City, where there were infected.

“I think this is a lottery, this virus is something that we cannot explain because anyone can catch it,” he added.

The current European champions return to work this Monday after a day of rest and for the first time they will train with the entire group, after the arrival of the Manchester City players, who joined later to play the League final of Champions.

Last Friday they experienced their first exam before the European Championship against Spain, which resulted in a zero draw, and this Wednesday they host the Israel national team in Lisbon in another friendly. The next day they will travel to Budapest, where they will begin their journey in the European competition. Portugal is in group F along with the national teams of Hungary, France and Germany.