The ’25’ of the Red Bull KTM Ajo took the first place and was improving himself

05/15/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Raúl Fernández is beginning to put aside, to make us forget, that he is a ‘rookie’ in the intermediate category. A new sample of his talent and work at Le Mans in a very delicate timed due to the weather conditions. He risked and took the jackpot this Saturday of ‘qualys’. The Madrilenian scored his first pole position in Moto2, the seventh throughout his career in the World Championship.

“Yesterday I did my first training in these conditions and it was fatal. The delicate conditions with Moto2 are very different from Moto3”, said the Madrid pilot upon arrival at the parc fermé. Fernández acknowledged that yesterday he was trying to find a solution to be better, but that by not finding it it cost him even more. “Today I haven’t thought so much or given it so much thought. I think the team has helped me a lot to calm down and be here”explained the ’25’ of the Red Bull KTM Ajo.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

The one from San Martín de la Vega was sincere commenting to conclude by saying that “The truth is that being in the second row would have already been a very good result, but being here, in pole position, is fantastic”.