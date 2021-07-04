The 25 drivers who have achieved at least one “Grand Chelem” in F1

Every driver who aspires to reach Formula 1 dreams of being a world champion. Achieving a victory in a race is the first goal and what better to do with a “Grand Slam“.

The so-called “Grand Slam “ It consists of achieving pole position in qualifying, winning the race, doing the fastest lap and having led all the laps, from the first to the last.

It is something that very few drivers have achieved, since on many occasions it depends on the circumstances that occur on race day (accidents, Safety Cars, strategic variants) and the most difficult part of the Grand Chelem, mastering from start to finish.

Of the 107 drivers who have won at least one F1 grand prix, only 25 they have a Grand Slam. The most recent has been achieved by the Dutch Max Verstappen in the 2021 Austrian GP, ​​who joins this select group.

In this gallery we review who they are and how many Grand Chelem pilots like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Fernando Alonso, Niki Lauda, Fangio, Vettel O Hamilton.

All drivers who have achieved at least one Grand Chelem in Formula 1

Max Verstappen: 1 Grand Chelem

1/25

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso: 1 Grand Slam

2/25

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Damon Hill: 1 Grand Chelem

3/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Gerhard Berger: 1 Grand Chelem

4/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Gilles Villeneuve: 1 Grand Slam

5/25

Photo by: LAT Images

1979 United States GP West

Jacques Laffite: 1 Grand Slam

6/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Niki Lauda: 1 Grand Slam

7/25

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Clay Regazzoni: 1 Grand Chelem

8/25

Photo by: LAT Images

1976 United States GP West

Jacky Ickx: 1 Grand Slam

9/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Jo Siffert: 1 Grand Chelem

10/25

Photo by: Sutton Motorsport Images

Stirling Moss: 1 Grand Chelem

11/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Mike Hawthorn: 1 Grand Chelem

12/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Nico Rosberg: 2 Grand Slams

13/25

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russian GP, ​​European GP 2016

Mika Hakkinen: 2 Grand Chelem

14/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Brazilian GP, ​​1998 Monaco GP

Jack Brabham: 2 Grand Chelem

15/25

Photo by: Sutton Motorsport Images

1960 Belgian GP

1966 British GP

Juan Manuel Fangio: 2 Grand Chelem

16/25

Photo de: Daimler AG

Monaco GP 1950

[1945GermanGP

Nelson Piquet: 3 Grand Slams

17/25

Photo by: LAT Images

1980 United States GP West

1981 Argentine GP

Canadian GP 1984

Sebastian Vettel: 4 Grand Slams

18/25

Photo de: XPB Images

Indian GP, 2011 Japanese GP

Singapore GP, South Korean GP 2013

Nigel Mansell: 4 Grand Chelem

19/25

Photo by: LAT Images

British GP 1991

South African GP, ​​Spanish GP, 1992 British GP

Ayrton Senna: 4 Grand Slams

20/25

Photo by: Sutton Motorsport Images

Portuguese GP 1985

1989 Spanish GP

Monaco GP, 1990 Italian GP

Jackie Stewart: 4 Grand Slams

21/25

Photo by: LAT Images

1969 French GP

Monaco GP, 1971 French GP

1972 United States GP

Michael Schumacher: 5 Grand Slams

22/25

Photo by: LAT Images

Monaco GP, 1994 Canadian GP

2002 Spanish GP

Australian GP, ​​2004 Hungarian GP

Alberto Ascari: 5 Grand Chelems

23/25

Photo by: LAT Images

French GP, German GP, ​​1952 Dutch GP

Argentine GP, 1953 British GP

Lewis Hamilton: 6 Grand Chelem

24/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Malaysian GP 2014

Italian GP 2015

Chinese GP, Canadian GP, ​​2017 British GP

Abu Dhabi GP 2019

Jim Clark: 8 Grand Chelem

25/25

Photo by: David Phipps

1962 British GP

Dutch GP, French GP, 1963 Mexican GP

1964 British GP

South African GP, ​​French GP, 1965 German GP