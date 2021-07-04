The 25 drivers who have achieved at least one “Grand Chelem” in F1

Every driver who aspires to reach Formula 1 dreams of being a world champion. Achieving a victory in a race is the first goal and what better to do with a “Grand Slam“.
The so-called “Grand Slam “ It consists of achieving pole position in qualifying, winning the race, doing the fastest lap and having led all the laps, from the first to the last.
It is something that very few drivers have achieved, since on many occasions it depends on the circumstances that occur on race day (accidents, Safety Cars, strategic variants) and the most difficult part of the Grand Chelem, mastering from start to finish.
Of the 107 drivers who have won at least one F1 grand prix, only 25 they have a Grand Slam. The most recent has been achieved by the Dutch Max Verstappen in the 2021 Austrian GP, who joins this select group.
In this gallery we review who they are and how many Grand Chelem pilots like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Fernando Alonso, Niki Lauda, Fangio, Vettel O Hamilton.
All drivers who have achieved at least one Grand Chelem in Formula 1
Max Verstappen: 1 Grand Chelem
Fernando Alonso: 1 Grand Slam
Damon Hill: 1 Grand Chelem
Gerhard Berger: 1 Grand Chelem
Gilles Villeneuve: 1 Grand Slam
1979 United States GP West
Jacques Laffite: 1 Grand Slam
Niki Lauda: 1 Grand Slam
Clay Regazzoni: 1 Grand Chelem
1976 United States GP West
Jacky Ickx: 1 Grand Slam
Jo Siffert: 1 Grand Chelem
Stirling Moss: 1 Grand Chelem
Mike Hawthorn: 1 Grand Chelem
Nico Rosberg: 2 Grand Slams
Russian GP, European GP 2016
Mika Hakkinen: 2 Grand Chelem
Brazilian GP, 1998 Monaco GP
15/25
1960 Belgian GP
1966 British GP
Juan Manuel Fangio: 2 Grand Chelem
Monaco GP 1950
[1945GermanGP
Nelson Piquet: 3 Grand Slams
1980 United States GP West
1981 Argentine GP
Canadian GP 1984
Sebastian Vettel: 4 Grand Slams
Indian GP, 2011 Japanese GP
Singapore GP, South Korean GP 2013
Nigel Mansell: 4 Grand Chelem
British GP 1991
South African GP, Spanish GP, 1992 British GP
Ayrton Senna: 4 Grand Slams
Portuguese GP 1985
1989 Spanish GP
Monaco GP, 1990 Italian GP
Jackie Stewart: 4 Grand Slams
1969 French GP
Monaco GP, 1971 French GP
1972 United States GP
Michael Schumacher: 5 Grand Slams
Monaco GP, 1994 Canadian GP
2002 Spanish GP
Australian GP, 2004 Hungarian GP
Alberto Ascari: 5 Grand Chelems
French GP, German GP, 1952 Dutch GP
Argentine GP, 1953 British GP
Lewis Hamilton: 6 Grand Chelem
Malaysian GP 2014
Italian GP 2015
Chinese GP, Canadian GP, 2017 British GP
Abu Dhabi GP 2019
Jim Clark: 8 Grand Chelem
1962 British GP
Dutch GP, French GP, 1963 Mexican GP
1964 British GP
South African GP, French GP, 1965 German GP