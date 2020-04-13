The NBA has a plan to return. It doesn’t have a date yet, but it looks like you already have a way to do it. Specifically, a 25 day plan. First, the players would have 11 days to train alone and with social distance measurements. Once they have medical permission, a 14-day preseason would then begin (the classic training camp with all the teams participating).

This plan has been developed thinking that players need to prepare well before playing again to avoid injury. Obviously, it will take place if the crisis of coronavirus allows it in the United States.

The NBA could initiate a 25-day “back-to-basketball plan,” in order to resume the 2019-20 season https://t.co/z6zvCUxdS3 – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 12, 2020

