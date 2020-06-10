It is not easy to make a list of the best Spanish basketball players in history. But we dare. Two glorious eras, that of the silver medal of ’82 and the generation of ’80 mark the list. Although the last World Cup in China is also key.
Hopefully you like it and remember that, for tastes, the colors.
1. Pau Gasol
2. Juan Carlos Navarro
3. Marc Gasol
4. Fernando Martín
5. Ricky Rubio
6. José Manuel Calderón
7. Juan Antonio San Epifanio ‘Epi’
8. Rudy Fernández
9. Juan Antonio Corbalán
10. Felipe Reyes
11. Sergio Llull
12. Jorge Garbajosa
13. Clifford Luyk
14. Serge Ibaka
15. Wayne Brabender
16. Nikola Mirotic
17. Nino Buscató
18. Emiliano Rodríguez
19. Andrés Jiménez
20. Carlos Jiménez
21. Alberto Herreros
22. Juanma López Iturriaga
23. Nacho Solozábal
24. Raúl López
25. Rafa Rullán
We are clear that number 1 must be Pau Gasol and that behind the fight is hard between Juan Carlos Navarro and Marc. In fourth place we place Fernando Martín for his historical importance. For being the first European trained in Europe to play in the NBA. We do not know what his career would have been if he had not died in that fateful traffic accident, but we put him at the top on his own merits.
The top-5 closes with a Ricky Rubio who we believe has earned merits to get that place in the last two years: on the one hand, showing a great level in the NBA in three different franchises (Wolves, Jazz and Phoenix) and on the other leading Spain with claw and quality in the victory in the World Cup in China.
“My intention is to play another season if my foot is ok …
A final season with the Lakers is attractive. “
– Pau Gasol on his return to the NBA
(via Associated Press) pic.twitter.com/4BbK1Ku13E
– Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 10, 2020