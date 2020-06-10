It is not easy to make a list of the best Spanish basketball players in history. But we dare. Two glorious eras, that of the silver medal of ’82 and the generation of ’80 mark the list. Although the last World Cup in China is also key.

Hopefully you like it and remember that, for tastes, the colors.

1. Pau Gasol

2. Juan Carlos Navarro

3. Marc Gasol

4. Fernando Martín

5. Ricky Rubio

6. José Manuel Calderón

7. Juan Antonio San Epifanio ‘Epi’

8. Rudy Fernández

9. Juan Antonio Corbalán

10. Felipe Reyes

11. Sergio Llull

12. Jorge Garbajosa

13. Clifford Luyk

14. Serge Ibaka

15. Wayne Brabender

16. Nikola Mirotic

17. Nino Buscató

18. Emiliano Rodríguez

19. Andrés Jiménez

20. Carlos Jiménez

21. Alberto Herreros

22. Juanma López Iturriaga

23. Nacho Solozábal

24. Raúl López

25. Rafa Rullán

We are clear that number 1 must be Pau Gasol and that behind the fight is hard between Juan Carlos Navarro and Marc. In fourth place we place Fernando Martín for his historical importance. For being the first European trained in Europe to play in the NBA. We do not know what his career would have been if he had not died in that fateful traffic accident, but we put him at the top on his own merits.

The top-5 closes with a Ricky Rubio who we believe has earned merits to get that place in the last two years: on the one hand, showing a great level in the NBA in three different franchises (Wolves, Jazz and Phoenix) and on the other leading Spain with claw and quality in the victory in the World Cup in China.