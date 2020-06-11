European basketball is on the rise. Not surprisingly, the current NBA MVP is Greek: Giannis Antetokounmpo. In this list we review what in our opinion are the best players in the history of the old continent. Logically, the NBA weighs heavily and the evolution that the players have had in the last decade. So we have:
1. Dirk Nowitzki
2. Pau Gasol
3. Toni Parker
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Toni Kukoc
6. Arvydas Sabonis
7. Drazen Petrovic
8. Peja Stojakovic
9. Vlade Divac
10. Juan Carlos Navarro
11. Nikos Galis
12. Sergey Belov
13. Dino Meneghin
14. Nikola Jokic
15. Sarunas Marciulionis
16. Ricky Rubio
17. Rudy Gobert
18. Luka Doncic
19. Detlef Schrempf
20. They leave Bodiroga
21. Dino Radja
22. Sarunas Jasikevicius
23. Vassilis Spanoulis
24. Dimitris Diamantidis
25. Clifford Luyk
The best European player in history is Dirk Nowtizki. He is one of the top five scorers in NBA history, has been a dominant player for more than a decade, and is the best in Dallas Mavericks history. Behind him we put Pau Gasol ahead of Toni Parker. At the NBA level, the French have nothing to envy the Spanish (in fact, he has been more successful), but in FIBA basketball, Pau’s successes are incomparable. When he has played with Spain he has been unstoppable.
Skimming the podium we find a Giannis Antetokounmpo who, if he continues at the current level, will end up destroying records and being the best dethroning Nowitzki. Our particular top-5 closes the first great European player in the NBA: Toni Kukoc. The Croatian played at an incredible level with the Bulls and deserves the spot.