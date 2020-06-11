European basketball is on the rise. Not surprisingly, the current NBA MVP is Greek: Giannis Antetokounmpo. In this list we review what in our opinion are the best players in the history of the old continent. Logically, the NBA weighs heavily and the evolution that the players have had in the last decade. So we have:

1. Dirk Nowitzki

2. Pau Gasol

3. Toni Parker

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Toni Kukoc

6. Arvydas Sabonis

7. Drazen Petrovic

8. Peja Stojakovic

9. Vlade Divac

10. Juan Carlos Navarro

11. Nikos Galis

12. Sergey Belov

13. Dino Meneghin

14. Nikola Jokic

15. Sarunas Marciulionis

16. Ricky Rubio

17. Rudy Gobert

18. Luka Doncic

19. Detlef Schrempf

20. They leave Bodiroga

21. Dino Radja

22. Sarunas Jasikevicius

23. Vassilis Spanoulis

24. Dimitris Diamantidis

25. Clifford Luyk

The best European player in history is Dirk Nowtizki. He is one of the top five scorers in NBA history, has been a dominant player for more than a decade, and is the best in Dallas Mavericks history. Behind him we put Pau Gasol ahead of Toni Parker. At the NBA level, the French have nothing to envy the Spanish (in fact, he has been more successful), but in FIBA ​​basketball, Pau’s successes are incomparable. When he has played with Spain he has been unstoppable.

Skimming the podium we find a Giannis Antetokounmpo who, if he continues at the current level, will end up destroying records and being the best dethroning Nowitzki. Our particular top-5 closes the first great European player in the NBA: Toni Kukoc. The Croatian played at an incredible level with the Bulls and deserves the spot.