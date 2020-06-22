For the first time in its history, the race will take ‘more’ than 24 hours

The race will be from October 24 to 25 and will start at 15:30 CEST

The organization of the 24 Hours of Spa has announced that given the extraordinary situation that they will be held for the first time in the fall, the race will last up to ’25 hours’ in its 2020 edition. Its name will not change.

The 24 Hours of Spa 2020 will last 25 hours, but they will still be called 24 Hours of Spa. Curious consequence of its postponement due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. The famous Endurance race will run in the week of October 22-25 and for the first time will be in the Belgian autumn.

The test will start at 15:30 on Saturday, October 21 and will end no earlier than ’16: 30 ‘on Sunday, October 22. This is because that night from October 21 to 22 will be when Europe changes from summer to winter time, so at 03:00 on Sunday, it will be 02:00 again. And hence the 25-hour race is reached.

Running in the fall and just that weekend, the race will have more hours of night shooting than ever before.

The event, as always, will be part of the GT World Challenge Europe and GT Challenge calendar. As support categories for the event, there will be races from the Lamborghini Super Trophy, the TCR Europe and also from the European side of GT4.

The participating teams will settle in Spa-Francorchamps on Monday, October 19 and on Tuesday the traditional Total 24 Hours of Spa Bronze Test will be organized, while on Wednesday of that week it will be the day of press and promotions. On Thursday the filming begins on the track. The support categories will be organized between Friday and Saturday.

