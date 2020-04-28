The 24 Hours of Spa, originally scheduled for the end of July, from 23 to 26, will be held at the end of October, from 22 to 25. SRO, the promoter of the GT World Challenge Europe, has announced this, hoping that the three months delay, are sufficient for the European health situation has entered a phase of control and some normality.

Furthermore, SRO hopes that a month earlier, in September, the situation will be good enough to allow the usual two days of testing for the teams to prepare for the test. Remember that there are many Spanish pilots in the category.

The Belgian event is the most important on the calendar of the GT, the GT World Challenge Europe and the Intercontinetal GT Challenge and, in addition, this year it will host the TCR Europe Series, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and the GT4 European Series.

The test had never been held so late, in October, and these dates can surely represent an additional difficulty. Spa is an extremely humid microclimate area. Often real downpours – which can last for a few minutes and occur in short intervals of time or also be torrential rains that last for hours – are common and can be an added problem in the fall.

Stéphane Ratel, the patron of SRO, wanted to position the jewel in the crown before starting to set dates for the other championships your organization takes care of, always in the GT category and always bearing in mind that The 24 Hours of Spa cannot be celebrated without an audience.

In any case, Ratel does not rule out, however, that the first two tests of their championships, on European soil, can be held behind closed doors, although the numbers will have to be done well because in a normal meeting, with five categories on the track, the paddock can be much more populated than in a Grand Prix, and perhaps it can gather 2,500 people.

Keep in mind that this year there were a total of 55 teams registered for the entire Enduring Cup season in Europe, although Ratel admits that given the situation the number of teams may be less.

Meanwhile Ratel has started talking to future teams. He fully understands that expenses must drop because it will not be easy for pilots and teams to find the necessary money in the near future. What’s more, many sets of gentlemen drivers for which competition is fun, important and passionate, but fun.

