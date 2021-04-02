The 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycles are canceled due to the pandemic

04/02/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

EFE

The 44th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for motorcycles, initially scheduled for April 17 and 18, it has been canceled as a consequence of the pandemic, the organizers indicated this Friday. In January the car was also suspended.

“The current health context, which generates a strong hospital tension, does not allow the holding of the test in the necessary security conditions“, indicated the Automobile Club del Oeste (ACO).

In January it was announced that the race was going to be held behind closed doors, a possibility that has finally been ruled out.

“Canceling the 24 Hours of motorcycles is a particularly difficult decision. Unfortunately, the current health context does not allow us to guarantee our standards in terms of organization,” said the club president, Pierre Fillon.

The organization indicated that study the possibility of postponing the test to a later date and indicated that it will transmit the decision taken in about ten days.