The Automobile Club de l’Ouest –ACO–, organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, does not exclude the possibility of delaying them again due to the coronavirus. Recall that the initially scheduled date, June 13 and 14, was already postponed to the end of September –19-20 September – and even without the traditional training day a week earlier, in view of the evolution of the pandemic.

But the ACO is not satisfied with it and studies other scenarios, including delaying the mythical test until October or November “if at the end of July the authorities said that it is impossible to do it in September,” says Pierre Fillon, president of the French club by videoconference with British journalist James Allen.

The organizers of Le Mans want to protect the race at all costs, avoid a year without it, although they know that in the autumn the weather conditions can be unfavorable.

The options for a new delay should not be ruled out, but they are not the only ones. The one restricted public influx, that of having to offer spectators masks and gloves, that of run without audience, only for television, are also possibilities in the studio.

Unlike a Formula Grand Prix, where the majority of the participants come from Great Britain, in Resistencia the teams are much more dispersed across the globe and this makes it even more difficult to be able to talk about how the topic will evolve, but they do not forget that great French events – the Tour or Roland Garros – have already been delayed to September; that football and rugby will already be in the middle of the season –if everything goes well– in the best of scenarios; but also that the famous German Oktoberfest, the beer festival, scheduled for October, has been suspended this year.

And there is a second important point to keep in mind. Unlike F1, WEC is made up of much smaller structures, financially dependent on a sponsor, who is often one of the pilots and depends on it. Perhaps not everyone who was willing to run before the coronavirus can maintain this intention after this pandemic..

Suspending the test is not currently in the plans. It would be a hard blow for the race and for the specialty, but also It is possible that involves rethinking next season, the delay of one year the hypercar rules and the effect on the entire 2021 calendar.

It is necessary to take into account a factor that has not always been computed in the forecasts. The de-escalation will be slow, it will not be uniform but asymmetric and leisure and sports will be the last business sectors to join the activity.

