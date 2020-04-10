The test has been postponed to September due to the coronavirus

Due to the postponement, there will be some change in the organization

The start and end of the test will take place half an hour earlier than usual

The organization of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has revealed how the activity will take place during the week of action at the Circuit de La Sarthe. This 2020 edition will be different from the rest, especially since there will be several changes, including the date, given that the race will be held this year in September.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the test in charge of putting the finishing touch to the WEC season every year, this year it will be like that again. However, the World Resistance Championship will not end in June, but will do so in September, since this test has been postponed to days 19 and 20 of the ninth month of the year for fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

The date change has generated other permutations in the test. One of them is the race dispute time, It will not start at 15:00 CET, but it will start half an hour before, at 14:30. Consequently, it will also end 30 minutes earlier and there will be less time for night competition. Another change will be that there will be no traditional pre-test.

The action at Le Mans will start on Saturday, September 12, the day on which the teams will begin to set up their garages. During the next two days – Sunday and Monday – the pilots should greet the welcome committee and the circuit workers, an activity that will last from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday the pilots will attend the media in the morning and will do the traditional autograph signing in the afternoon.

The action will begin on Wednesday on the track. The first free practice session will start at 13:00 CEST and will last a total of five hours. The second, however, will start at 20:00 CEST and will last three hours. After the end of this, the pilots will have 15 minutes of rest before facing the classification, which will determine the order of departure of the teams.

The third free practice session will take place on Thursday at 17:00 CEST, which will last one hour. The fourth and last session will last three hours and will start at 20:00 CEST. It is worth mentioning that the latter must complete at least 8 laps at night, three more than the usual minimum of five.

Finally, on Friday the Pit Walk and Drives Parade will take place in the city center. On Saturday the pilots will have 15 minutes for the Warm Up at 8:15 CEST to arrive in the best possible way. to the race that will start that same day at 14:30 CEST.

