Braun Strowman is the current WWE Universal Champion. And getting the title was not easy. He had to replace Roman Reigns and face Golberg to take it away from him. But also because of celebrating WrestleMania36 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida, USA) and having to cross almost the entire country from north to south in order to be present in the ring.

According to the WWE Superstar, the 24 hours before WrestleMania36 were the craziest of his life. “I have 80 acres in Wisconsin, in the middle of nowhere. I think about 400 people live in the city. And I thought, if I was going to be confined, I’d rather be in the middle of nowhere, so I loaded all my stuff and drove 21 hours. When I was almost arriving, WWE called me saying they needed me and that they were sending me a jet. 24 hours later I was back home. “

It was worth it, because he got the title. From now on, what? «Every Friday the WWE Universal Champion title will return home. And it will stay there. I’m going to be a fighting champion. Everyone knows how I work, they know my work ethic. If I could work 8 days a week, if there was an extra day I would do it, because I love it «.

Braun Strowman and the most spectacular battles

Some of the most commented moments of the last edition of the “show between shows” were the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly FunHouse between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. “They were cinematographic pieces of art. The fight scenes, the stage … I have goose bumps remembering it. When I watch wrestling I do it just like when I was a teenager, to entertain myself, and damn it, it entertained me. ” When asked who he would like to star in a similar match with, he does not hesitate to answer that “the man who became ‘The Fiend’, the only Bray Wyatt. His mind, his abilities … there is nothing like it. ”

