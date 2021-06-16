The 23 trailers, release date and platforms of the best games presented

E3 hangover is always the best time to take a look back and ask ourselves what have been the best moments of the last five days. We have selected 23 trailers that have impressed us and we bring them here, with their platforms and corresponding release date. Next-gen graphics, seasoned concepts, returning franchises … this is the best of E3 2021.

‘Starfield’

Bethesda hadn’t set up a franchise for decades, and only the fact that we are going to have an open role-playing world with a sci-fi settingAlthough it’s not coming out until 2022, it’s great news. Of course, its exclusivity on Xbox (until now it was not known if the Bethesda products would be exclusive to their new owners) and its appearance in Game Pass on day 1 has made more ink flow than what, at the moment, its suggestive trailer promises .

Platforms: Xbox Series X / S

Date: 11/11/22

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’

The highlight of the UbiSoft conference was this online cooperative shooter that will put us at the command of a squad in charge of carrying out tactical missions against an invasion of unknown origin. Playing with the idea of ​​contagion, the game presents both fast-paced action and stealth situations and strategy planning. Spectacularly heinous enemies and the franchise’s usual serious, focused tone.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, Series X / S, Luna, Stadia

Date: 09/16/21

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Although the game had been announced for four years, this new title based on the James Cameron film already shows its first images of Fast-paced action, combat against future military weaponry, dragon ride and paradisiacal environments. An adaptation that is expected to be faithful and spectacular, and aimed not only at fans of the film.

Platforms: PS5, Series X / S, Luna, Stadia

Date: 2022

‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’

That Switch-exclusive ‘Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle’ from 2017 was one of the season’s big surprises: a mix of the Mario and Rabbids universes, but not with a platform game mechanics and action, but a strategy to the ‘XCOM’. Now they return with new companions (those Sparks that are the unnatural fusion of both universes) and an atmosphere that reminds, for good, of the ‘Super Mario Galaxy’.

Platforms: Nintendo switch

Date: 2022

‘STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl’

They keep coming previews of the highly anticipated sequel to this mutant post-apocalypse game in Russian zone. Everything that made the first installment memorable (monsters, powers, ultra-sinister environments, camaraderie between ragged adventurers) returns with a title that, as its precedent achieved in its day, promises to push the graphic capabilities of consoles and PC to the limit.

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X / S

Date: 04/28/22

‘Back 4 Blood’

The title does not fool anyone: Turtle Rock Studios have wanted to replicate the findings of their revolutionary ‘Left 4 Dead’ Featuring a new four-player co-op with avalanches of enemies stalking heroes with distinctive abilities. This time, yes, with the possibility that the players incarnate the infected and the games are not just cooperatives.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 10/12/21

‘Battlefield 2042’

After the presentation of the trailer a few days ago, DICE took advantage of the Microsoft conference to slide a gameplay that clearly showed the great assets of this new installment of the war multiplayer: Apocalyptic armospheric phenomena transforming the battlefield and 128 simultaneous players giving everything in massive battles. Guaranteed show for one of the great blockbusters of the fall.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 10/22/21

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’

The first ‘A Plague Tale’ was one of the best games of 2019, with its suggestive and very careful mix in the visual of historical drama and infiltration mechanics and occasional action. In a spectacular trailer that includes the rat tidal wave and the return of both Amicia and her brother Hugo and the insistent Inquisition, we can see all the features that made the first game great, plus a few more, such as a certain reorientation to action with the appearance of weapons.

Platforms: PC, PS5, X / S Series, Switch

Date: 2022

‘Age of Empires IV’

We knew the classic was back, but we didn’t know the date for sure. Once the doubt has been cleared (it will arrive in October on Steam and the Windows Store), we have continued to rescue elements that will distinguish this sequel to the RTS classic from World’s Edge. There will be eight civilizations, four campaigns, 35 missions and eight multiplayer modes, so the warlike thrill is guaranteed.

Platforms: Pc

Date: 28/ 10/21

‘Forza Horizon 5’

Absolutely This new installment of the driving game from Playground Games looks spectacular, which will be set in Mexico. That guarantees a remarkable variety of environments, from urban to desert: the colorful scenarios and a massive multiplayer in which we can compete against drivers from all over the world were the first tracks that slipped from this new installment.

Platforms: XBOne, Series X / S

Date: 11/09/21

‘Redfall’

Arkane, creators of great games like ‘Prey’ or ‘Dishonored’, sign this Co-op adventure set in a world ravaged by a vampire invasion. Humor and light tone for a cooperative action game that combines telekinetic powers with heavy weaponry, in another Bethesda game exclusive for Xbox and PC and that will be on Game Pass from day one.

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X / S

Date: 2022

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

In no time We will have the opportunity to fly on the console of the same and very realistic way that we do on a computer. The legendary flight simulator arrives in July with the same expansions that the PC version has had so far (including the brand new ‘World Update 5’ dedicated to the Nordic countries). And for tip, a fall DLC dedicated to the new ‘Top Gun’ movie.

Platforms: Xbox Series X / S

Date: 07/27/21

‘Psychonauts 2’

Double Fine’s acclaimed cult work returns with a highly anticipated multiplatform sequel that brings back the eccentric humor, the crazy symbolism and the delightfully classic platforming, adventure and puzzle mechanics of the original game. Razputin Aquato still wants to join the Psychonauts, so we will have to accompany him again for a new mental adventure.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 08/25/21

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

After the disappointment of the ‘Avengers’ game, Square Enix takes a turn towards the traditional with a humorous action adventure that fits perfectly with one of the MCU’s most beloved groups. We will control Starlord by giving orders to the rest of the team, controlled by the AI, in a story that takes place when the Guardians have only been together for a year.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 10/26/21

‘Halo Infinite’

Fans of the Master Chief franchise can breathe a sigh of relief: after an initial trailer that forced workshops to return to the game to offer an advance to measure up to the occasion, what Microsoft showed this year did, now, look much better. . Beware of an interesting and frenetic multiplayer, at the height of what is expected of the series, and whose first season will be included in Game Pass for free.

Platforms: Xbox Series X / S

Date: Q4 2021

‘Babylon’s Fall’

Little is known about the new game from the beloved Platinum Games, beyond that its action will be, as usual in the studio, frantic and demanding. This story of climbing an immensely large tower was announced at the time for PS4 and now we know that It will also arrive on PS5 on an unknown date and under the game-as-a-service format. A closed beta will also be available shortly.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Date: Undetermined

‘Stranger of Paradise’

And more frenetic action at the hands of other specialists: Team Ninja are responsible for putting parts down the aesthetics of ‘Final Fantasy’ with a multiplatform planned for 2022, and of which PS5 users can already try a demo. It tells the story of Jack, prophesied Warrior of Light (or not?), Who in the company of a couple of allies will have to defeat Chaos on his own terrain.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 2022

‘Dying Light 2 – Stay Human’

Come back that Post-apocalyptic adventure that surprised locals and strangers with a use of parkour as a way to escape from zombies inventive and spectacular. This time we have a new character, Aiden, whose past we will have to unravel in a sequel with many new features, such as hand-to-hand combat, which has been reinforced in the bloodiest way possible.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 12/17/21

‘Metroid Dread’

The long-awaited return of Samus did not occur in a new installment of ‘Metroid Prime’, but as compensation we have just around the corner a return of the emblematic character of Nintendo to its 2D origins. A genuine metroidvania where our space hunter will have to put your memory, skill and ingenuity to work to take on some DNA-eating metal beasts.

Platforms: Nintendo switch

Date: 10/08/21

Sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

As yet untitled, the sequel to one of Nintendo Switch’s flagship games, the latest installment of the classic incarnation of Zelda, ‘Breath of The Wild’, has unveiled its moving images for the first time. Total aesthetic and thematic consonance (although Link may be missing an arm?) with the first installment, proposes a new trip to Hyrule for 2022.

Platforms: Nintendo switch

Date: 2022

‘Elden Ring’

Hidetaka Miyazaki from From Software and George RR Martin, creator of ‘Game of Thrones’, join forces in a game that is presented, on the way out, as rough, difficult and dark as the ‘Dark Souls’. The trailer, to open your mouth, has a macabre imagery very in tune with the usual proposals of From SoftwareSo we can look forward to a return to house grinding and ultimate frustration.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 10/21/21

‘Replaced’

This E3 has shown a couple of game examples that show that the pixel is not only not dead, but has reached a level of expressive power That makes the trillion polygons of more ambitious productions pale. It has been demonstrated by the reinvention of the arcade classic ‘Metal Slug Tactics’ and also this cyberpunk marvel full of neon and acid colors where we will give life to an artificial intelligence that is trapped in a human body against its wishes.

Platforms: PC, XBOne, X / S Series

Date: 2022