The 23 summoned who remain in Las Rozas and the coaching staff have dismissed their teammates with a hall of honor and a loud ovation. La Roja’s parallel bubble, fired with all honors

The parallel bubble dissolves. The 17 players summoned urgently between Monday and Tuesday to train in case they had to replace someone positive for Covid are leaving for home today after doing their last training in Las Rozas.

The 23 internationals who remain summoned for the Eurocup and the coaching staff dismissed the 17 teammates with a hall of honor. There was a closed ovation in an emotional act to show gratitude and appreciation for the work of their colleagues.

This group of 6 players with international experience in the absolute and 11 from the U21 National Team They have shown a willingness to work, commitment and professionalism during all the sessions they have held this week in the parallel bubble that is ending today.

Both the six worthy seniors (Albiol, Kepa, Fornals, Rodrigo Moreno, Brais Méndez and Carlos Soler), as the 11 Under-21s will be called by Luis Enrique in future appointments if he needs them because they have canceled their vacations to give everything in each training session, with almost no possibility to stay in the euro.

The group, made up of six players with international experience in the absolute –Kepa Arrizabalaga, Brais Méndez, Raúl Albiol, Carlos Soler, Rodrigo Moreno and Pablo Fornals- and 11 from the U21 who recently played the final phase of the European, began training last Sunday and during this week exercised daily at the Ciudad de Fútbol.

The 11 who stayed and all the U21 players, led by Luis de la Fuente, They have already shown their involvement and great football by playing the role of the absolute in the friendly against Lithuania in Butarque. Álvaro Fernández. Mingueza, Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Alejando Pozo, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Brahim Díaz, Zubimendi, Yeremi Pino and Javier Puado have a great future with the absolute.

The 23 of the official list for the Eurocup will continue to prepare its Monday premiere against Sweden at La Cartuja (9:00 p.m.) with a new afternoon training scheduled for this Saturday in Las Rozas.

These are the members of the parallel bubble of La Roja, the 17 meritorious ones who have trained with Spain during the week before the Eurocup, in case they had to replace a case of Covid-19.