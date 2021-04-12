The 23 best movies for couples on Netflix

History repeats itself over and over again: the two of you are there one more night, sitting on the sofa, remote control in hand searching the Netflix catalog for a movie to watch together. The popcorn gets cold and there is no one to decide. Do you want an action one? A comedy? A little romance? Maybe a documentary? It is difficult, because the offer is great and the desire to decide is few. Because we are overwhelmed by an endless list of movies when all you wanted was to have a good time as a couple. We understand you, and we help you: to pass that bad drink, we collect you the best movies that can be found in the catalog of the streaming platform to see a night of blankets and cuddles.

As you can see in this list, there is no specific definition to define a perfect movie to watch as a couple. And that’s because each couple has their own tastes and interests: some will be more attracted to being scared, others will want to laugh after a day at work, others will seek romances in which they can find similarities (or perhaps aspirations) with their own history of love, others are passionate about documentary crimes that speak of lurid cases … No, there is no written rule to make a list like this, but simply the desire to Recommend great movies that we think you’ll love. We speak, for example, of films as original as’On the edge of tomorrow‘or’A matter of time‘, the two very different proposals of fantasy and science fiction. Or also classics like ‘Memories of Africa‘ Y ‘Dracula‘, which from romance and terror manage to make us fall in love completely. There are many possible variants and genres. Choose the one that best suits you tonight!

A matter of time (Richard Curtis, 2013)

How many times would you go back in time to win the love of your life? No, this is not a time loop like ‘Trapped in Time’ or ‘Palm Springs’, but a romantic comedy about a man, Tim (Domhnall gleeson), who has the ability to travel in time and uses it to conquer Mary (Rachel McAdams). Directed by Richard Curtis (‘Love Actually’), this is one of those movies that surprises you, but maintains the sensitive maxims of the ‘rom-com’ that we love so much.

La La Land: The City of Stars (Damien Chazelle, 2017)

Hungry for musicals? This Oscar-winning film by Damien Chazelle It has all the ingredients for a good movie night at home: it has incredible music to make a sing-along, it has romance starring Emma Stone Y Ryan gosling, and also an interesting discussion about career dreams and the personal sacrifices that must be made to achieve them that can ignite the conversation. Although most likely you will do like everything: enjoy it to the fullest and sob with its final scene.

Sleepy Hollow (Tim Burton, 1999)

Surely you’ve already forgotten about this movie, and you shouldn’t: it’s a tale between horror and romance with many doses of ‘camp’ and narrative twists, mark Tim Burton and starring Johnny depp Y Christina Ricci. Based on the novel by Washington Irving, tells the legend of the headless horseman and how it is affecting the inhabitants of the gloomy town of Sleepy Hollow, where an eccentric scientist who tries to solve its mysteries is going to stop.

Out of Africa (Sydney Pollack, 1985)

What a classic we have available on Netflix, starring some beautiful Robert Redford Y Meryl streep in the incredible landscapes of Kenya. Based very loosely on the novel by Karen blixen, follows the life and self-discovery of a woman, who marries for convenience but ends up finding love not only in another man, but also in the lands and people of the African country. All romance and epic in this movie by Sydney pollack, which is still magical.

Malcolm & Marie (Sam Levinson, 2021)

Sure you have had many fights with your partner, but probably none have been as long and intense as the one they have. Zendaya Y John David Washington in this movie of Sam levinson (creator of ‘Euphoria’). For almost two hours, the two actors engage in a dialectical battle through their luxurious home, launching reproaches and insults that, once said, cannot be erased. But it also gives us the opportunity to reflect on all the issues they talk about. That they are not few.

The Invitation (Karyn Kusama, 2015)

Do you know when they invite you to a dinner that gives you bad vibes and you don’t want to go and you end up making up an excuse to stay home and watch Netflix? Well, that is what the protagonists of this film should have done. Karyn kusama, who get into the wolf’s mouth when a seemingly cordial dinner turns into madness that ends in a bloodbath.

The impossible (JA Bayona, 2012)

If you are looking for a shocking drama for tonight, you can turn to the incredible recreation he made JA Bayona of the tsunami that washed away the coast of Thailand in December 2004, and where a Spanish family was caught in the tragedy. Mary (Naomi watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three young children live a moment that destroyed the lives of many families that, like them, had to fight to find each other and survive.

Edge of Tomorrow (Doug Liman, 2014)

How we like a good time loop. And in this sci-fi movie directed by Doug liman it was used in an original, fun and ingenious way. Manga adaptation of Hiroshi sakurazaka, history shows us the war between humans and an extraterrestrial race that has invaded Earth. Commander William Cage (Tom cruise) will have to learn how to defeat them by dying over and over on the battlefield.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Francis Ford Coppola, 1992)

The film that did justice to the famous novel by Bram Stoker, where the character of Count Dracula was born. Here it gives life Gary oldman, and we learn more about his past and his obsessions, while Keanu reeves falls into their nets and Winona ryder try not to be seduced by its power. This film directed by Francis Ford Coppola It is a classic 90s, and an adventure full of terror, sex and mystery.

Dirty Dancing (Emile Ardolino, 1987)

No, this is probably not the best time of our lives, but with ‘Dirty Dancing’ life is a little bit happier. The wiggles of Patrick Swayze Y Jennifer Gray They await you on Netflix to discover (or rediscover) a passionate love story in the 60s, when a new era of freedom loomed on the horizon at a dizzying pace. And very sexy. Another way to enjoy viewing: try to reproduce the mythical angel’s leap. But put mattresses around, for God’s sake

Memories of yesterday (Isao Takahata, 1991)

Of all the Studio Ghibli movies that you now have available on Netflix (a miracle!), We recommend one of Isao Takahata that, although it is not as famous as others like ‘Spirited Away’ or ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, it is an absolute gem. One, in addition, that will make you think about childhood, family, dreams and life in general, together with a protagonist who spends her happiest moments in the field between sweet and bitter memories.

Perfect strangers (Álex de la Iglesia, 2017)

And you, do you have something to hide on your mobile? If you’re going to play this movie with your partner, the answer better be no. Or the cold drop will go down your back at each scene. Directed by Alex de la Iglesia, puts us in the situation of a dinner with friends in which they propose to put all the mobiles on the table and read aloud everything that comes to them. A time bomb with Belén Rueda, Eduardo Noriega, Eduard Fernandez, Ernesto Alterio and more.

Love Story (Arthur Hiller, 1970)

“Love means never having to say sorry”. One of the great phrases in the history of cinema, and a great accompaniment to this film tragedy directed by Arthur Hiller. True love is unbreakable, but life travels unpredictable paths. Ali macgraw Y Ryan O’Neal star in a romantic story that broke the hearts of the 70s public. Prepare the tissues before hitting play.

Outside In (Lynn Shelton, 2017)

The best romances are the ones you least expect. Or, rather, those who least expect their own protagonists. This ‘indie’ film co-written by and starring Jay duplass It is perfect for those couples looking for unconventional emotion and a very unexpected ending.

We in the night (Ritesh Batra, 2017)

Love has no age. Although it is difficult to find film romances that exceed thirty, the wait is worth it if it is Jane fonda Y Robert Redford. The chemistry of these two Hollywood greats crosses the screen, and they give us this kind, but brilliant, love story.

Newness (Drake Doremus, 2017)

Social networks -including ‘apps’ to flirt in the style of Tinder and company- have invaded our love lives in an undeniable way. In that terrain this film wanders with Nicholas Hoult Y Laia Costa, in which they star in a romance in millennial times.

Gerald’s Game (Mike Flanagan, 2017)

Fancy something more disturbing? This Netflix original, based on a novel by Stephen King, plays with the intimacy of a couple, and their thousands of problems, to create a most disturbing horror story. And only with a bed, some handcuffs and the most absolute solitude.

Kiki, love is made (Paco León, 2016)

Good humor and sex have never been so well understood on screen since the golden age of Pedro Almodovar. Here, Paco Leon he composes a choral story where different sexual affiliations and romantic stories come together. Stick with the one you want, but enjoy all of them. The festive eroticism has arrived.

Blue Jay (Alex Lehmann, 2016)

The little things are the really important ones. You don’t need big declarations of love or boat trips on a lake to make a good romantic movie. Full of intimacy and kindness, this film with Mark Duplass Y Sarah paulson proves it.

French Suite (Saul Dibb, 2014)

A historical one? Netflix also has one for you. One, in addition, deeply ‘British’ -even if it has France in its title-, and whose cast heads Michelle Williams. Set in World War II, it portrays an impossible love in uncertain times of war. Classic, but tremendously effective.

Eight Basque surnames (Emilio Martínez-Lázaro, 2014)

There are movies that never stop making you laugh. This romantic comedy by Emilio Martínez-Lázaro is undoubtedly one of them, so it’s a perfect option for when you feel like having a good laugh (romances don’t always have to be so dramatic).

Dear John (Lasse Hallström, 2010)

The critics did not treat it too well (as you might expect, it is full of clichés and postcard sentiments), but it remains one of the recent romantic films that has struck a chord with fans of the genre. The inflamed feelings of Amanda seyfried Y Channing tatum they continue to serve to daydream a bit on a night out as a couple.

Tie me up! (Pedro Almodóvar, 1990)

From among Netflix’s extensive stash of Almodóvar movies, we have selected this starring Antonio Banderas Y Victoria April. Because, hey, it’s hilarious. And it can even serve as a ‘sing along’ with the ‘Resistiré’. A film about an obsessive admirer and a kidnapped actress, but with a great sense of humor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io