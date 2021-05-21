The 23 best FRIV games to play completely free on mobile or desktop

It is difficult to define a FRIV game beyond a series of simple and very common characteristics. They are programmed in flash, are free and can be played in a browser, both on mobile and desktop. They do not include traps for the clueless: they do not require you to buy anything, in their development there are no lootboxes or advertising, you do not have to subscribe to any page or download anything. They are the heirs of the usual free flash games, but sometimes they exhibit a certain sophistication that resembles the paid indies.

Many of them, most of them, are collected on the Friv.com website, although not all of them, nor necessarily exclusively there. Going to the web is, however, a good starting point to dive into a catalog of thousands of games where it’s easy to get lost among clones and a few titles, we must also admit, of very low quality. But that’s what we’re here for, to help you separate the wheat from the chaff. We have selected 21 of the best FRIV games. Varied, perfect for quick games or for more in-depth experiences. Long live the free.

No Duck’s Sky

A hypnotic joy, which demonstrates the brave level of experimentation and twisting of the usual mechanics of classic genres that these games can reach without ceasing to be tremendously fun. An adventure in zero gravity and with many shots not only to take down enemies, but also to navigate the scenarios.

Play it here.

Bananamania

You will see what nonsense. You have a spinning arrow that throws bananas at two gorillas. You just have to tap the screen when the arrow points to one of them. Watch out for the occasional bombshell. Easy right? Not remotely: the arrow turns faster and faster and that turns, thanks to the grotesque primate humor of the adventure, into a true banana-throwing hell. The despise.

Play it here.

Shelled Shinobi

Which is another way of saying ‘Ninja Turtle’, of course. With a luscious pixelated aesthetic reminiscent of old NES, you will have to enter a dangerous city in a more demanding and frantic game than usual in these cases.

Play it here.

Coco monkey

Very short game (barely ten fun minutes) of puzzles and action, with aesthetics remotely inspired by the classic ‘Super Monkey Ball’, but here with a chimpanzee who, armed with a few coconuts, must overcome dangerous levels full of spikes, abysses and traps of rigor. Deceptively simple.

Play it here.

Go White!

Another carefully retro aesthetic, this time with that monochrome bathroom that seems to be so fashionable lately among those nostalgic for the Game Boy and the like. Another platform where reflection prevails over skill, with simple controls, puzzle touches and a more careful design than usual.

Play it here.

To kill

Delicious animated story that is played with a single key (the space bar) and that offers an interactive plot with multiple endings camouflaged from skill game. Let yourself be carried away by the ramifications of his simple narrative of betrayals, regicides and ambition.

Play it here.

To Grim Chase

Another absolute pixelated delight, with a nice dead woman who has to reach an enchanted mirror in each level using his ability to teleport. We will have to overcome increasingly complex obstacles, of course, with characters that must be eliminated to overcome the level and other adversities.

Play it here.

Sugar sugar

A cerebral puzzle with a rough finish, even ugly, but fascinating mechanics based on particles, gravity and increasingly complex puzzles. The most perfect example that a good game does not need the slightest graphic neatness to be tremendously fun.

Play it here.

Juggle panic

It all starts as a nice game for two players in which a pair of jugglers are exchanging up to five spheres that they can’t drop. But things get complicated, go if it gets complicated. Snaking limbs and pixelated fireworks in a deceptively silly game that hides the very essence of fun.

Play it here.

Fancy Pants Adventure World

Perhaps a pinnacle of the unclassifiable style of flash games, with rudimentary but fluid animations and simple but continually impressive effects. A very well contrived platform adventure that exploits the possibilities of its limited base, allowing to include elements of puzzles and even graphic adventure. A little wonder waiting to be discovered.

Play it here.

Feet’s Doctor: Urgency Care

A medical simulator not suitable for delicate stomachs, not because it is the typical surgery arcade full of guts, but because it shows extreme pedicure sessions. Corns, sores, misshapen nails, calluses and the smell of cabrales in a mix of arcade, management game and extreme simulator that will fascinate you with its bad taste.

Play it here.

Super Hot Pellet Muncher 2000

Pico Arcade, the series of best demakes of arcade classics, gave the bell with this ‘Pac-Man’ clone in which ghosts move only when player moves. With a multitude of additives that multiply the strategies, this game is simple to handle and almost impossible to master.

Play it here.

Metrash

A vertical shooter that Reminds mechanically of old ‘Cybernoid’ style shooters and other 8-bit classics where concise and calm ability, mettle and knowing how to wait for the right opportunities to move and shoot prevailed before infinite bullets. A different shooter, with touches of metroidvania.

Play it here.

Room Clicker

Although the fever of idle games is over, this example like so many there are in FRIV format we especially like, since it has an attractive pixelated environment and a fairly refined click-and-buy mechanics of objects to decorate a room. As good or bad as the genre seems to you in itself, but somewhat less squeaky than usual in visual terms.

Play it here.

Geometry Dash

Single button. Literally thousands of games in the next few hours. Prepare to die and die in this infinite race for people with steely reflexes and elephant memory. And patience. A lot of patience. Watch out for the little-known final levels, with transformations in other characters and game mechanics that change every few seconds. An absolute classic from hell on earth.

Play it here.

Demon Castle

Delicious clone of ‘Castlevania’ in the eighth key, with its touches of metroidvania, although more focused on action and platforming than exploration. In any case, a real delicacy with a clean lash and reminiscent, above all, of the legendary original recrative… but with more pixel.

Play it here.

Virtual Insanity

Closer to artie experimentation than a conventional gaming experience, ‘Virtual Insanity’ proposes the jump to two parallel dimensions, interconnected with each other and that allow solving puzzles to advance through desolate places built with rotten pixels.

Play it here.

Rambo – Prison Break

An adventure of Rambo trying to escape from a pixel prison, something tells us that it is not entirely official. A nice menu of skills will allow us to break through between the guards in a mixture of action and stealth of surprising sophistication.

Play it here.

Vex 4

Do you remember ‘N’, that simply perfect game in which a ninja had to make his way through levels full of dangers? This is the FRIV version, somewhat rougher but just as challenging, with feverish levels that demand sharp reflections like a star with poisonous tips.

Play it here.

Cut the Rope Experiments

A true classic of mobile games (in fact, his thing is that you try it with a touch screen, where it is more intuitive), in which you will have to feed a creature addicted to sweets. To do this, you will play with gravity and a lot of ropes to balance objects, activate gadgets and catch stars. Devilishly addictive.

Play it here.

Bloxorz

An abstract puzzle game concept that has multiple clones, and that in this Friv version, as in all of them, only you have to drive a rectangular block through floating platforms to make it reach a hole where you can only stand up and slide down it. Easy? Never trust the Machiavellian minds of the Friv titans.

Play it here.

Cowboys vs. Martians

The confrontation between gunmen and Martians happened historically, as shown in this documentary game that proposes you to face gunfire against invaders, in a mix of action and puzzle that includes the typical elements of the time: serrated saws, ice blocks and explosive barrels. By the history!

Play it here.

Extreme Car Parking

Have you ever experienced the delightful feeling of wanting to throw your computer monitor or mobile phone out the window? You need to try this game. You just have to park your car in the designated areas. Any friction is a reason for game over. If you boast of having passed the ‘Ninja Gaiden’ on hard, try the red stroller, brave.

Play it here.