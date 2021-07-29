The 22cm platforms that Lady Gaga hasn’t taken off all week

The happy platforms are made of black leather with laces. And we know that Gaga is a longtime fan of sexy platforms And soaring from that brand, Pleaser, in fact, recently wore the same pair on the 2020 VMA red carpet and later swapped them for a white version later at the awards show.

Lady Gaga in New York. (Gotham / GC Images)

In addition, real has not taken them off all week, she also used them in a presentation where her fans were waiting for her. This time she wore them with glitter leggings.

Lady Gaga in Chelsea, New York. (Gotham / GC Images)

We know the ‘Poker Face’ singer is born and raised in New York, but we never expected that she would rule the streets in this way. But since his Bad Romance era, platforms have become his trademark look. Now she doesn’t take them off, she also wore them with a long black dress.