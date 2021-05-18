The 21 states that will end the extra unemployment insurance benefits of the American Rescue Plan

The economic recovery is booming and the return to normality is increasingly noticeable thanks to the advance in the massive application of vaccines. Employers are soliciting people and complaining about a shortage of workers.

To provide a solution to the labor shortage, a growing number of Republican-led states are planning to end supplemental unemployment benefits, which were designed to help Americans who lost their jobs during the year of lockdown.

Information from Fox Business reports that to date they are already 21 states that decided early to suspend the benefit of an additional $ 300 per week, in addition to regular state unemployment benefits.

The supplemental benefit was authorized to be delivered until September 6, 2021, but the states that will suspend it consider that they are doing more than helping, because it discourages Americans from entering the labor market.

Part of the arguments stem from the Labor Department’s weak April payroll report, which reported that only 266,000 jobs were created last month, a figure well below the million predicted by economics experts.

While Republicans blame unemployment benefits for lackluster hiring growth, Specialists argue that the lack of child care and the fear of catching Covid-19 are other factors that could be influencing in the weak response to job offers.

Fox Business points out that Americans are receiving an average of $ 330 per week for state unemployment benefits, which added to the federal supplement, amounts to $ 630 per week. In the end that would be roughly $ 32,000 a year, or about twice the nation’s minimum wage.

Following, the states that have now joined the initiative to suspend unemployment benefits and the date of application:

Alabama, June 19

Arizona, July 10

Alaska, June 12

Arkansas, June 26

Georgia, June 26

Idaho, June 19

Indiana, June 19

Iowa, June 12

Mississippi, June 12

Missouri, June 12

Montana, June 27

North Dakota, June 19

Ohio, June 26

Oklahoma, June 26

South Carolina, June 30

South Dakota, June 26

Tennessee, July 3

Texas, June 26

Utah, June 26

West Virginia, June 19

Wyoming, June 19

President Biden has signaled that his administration will not turn its back on Americans.But he vowed to enforce unemployment insurance laws so that no American gambles with the system. He made it clear that no work will be paid and that citizens will have to accept suitable jobs or lose their unemployment benefits.

With information from Fox Business

