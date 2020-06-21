Image quality in abundance in these UHD and 4K backgrounds to improve the personalization of your mobile.

In this article we offer you the best wallpapers that you can download for free with the highest quality for your mobile. The time has come for the change: leave behind the pixelated wallpapers that only spoiled the appearance of the terminal and Switch to full resolution with these Ultra HD and 4K mobile wallpapers.

In this selection there is no specific theme, so you can find UHD wallpapers for all tastes: landscapes, abstract designs, animals, flowers or science fiction settings, without missing space wallpapers, some of our favorite categories, or superhero backgrounds with maximum resolution. Are you ready to choose your favorites?

The 21 best UHD and 4K wallpapers for mobile (2020)

The resolution of an image refers to the number of pixels per inch it contains. The higher the resolution, the more pixels will make up the image and better you can see all the details of it. In this article we focus on Ultra High Definition, or UHD resolution, characterized by dimensions of 2160 x 3840 pixels.

As we were saying, the time has come to leave behind low-quality wallpapers to switch to UHD and 4K images, in which every detail can be clearly perceived. Our gallery of UHD wallpapers is made up of 21 images, although we leave you a short selection so you can see some of them.

As you can see, there is no shortage of classics like Darth Vader, our beloved graphic design images inspired by space and some other abstract image dominated by striking colors. In the complete gallery you can also download beautiful landscapes in which nature falls in love, science fiction scenes and yes, too we have strained the occasional superhero (Wakanda, ahem).

The gallery above is just a snap of the 21 images that make up our selection of Ultra HD and 4K wallpapers. You can Download all backgrounds with maximum resolution in the Google Drive folder that we have created to store them by clicking on the following button.

Remember that personalization is one of the most fun sections of Android, the one that allows you play with the appearance of your mobile or tablet until you get the one you like the most. In addition to being able to change the wallpapers whenever you want, remember that you can also customize your Android with widgets like this Planner and calendar ideal for the home screen.

Do you want to learn to personalize your Android like a professional? Visit our Personalization section!

