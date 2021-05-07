The 21 best documentaries that can be seen on Netflix

Slowly Netflix has created an impressive catalog of content on its platform, and although the spotlight often points to its original series or movies, the reality is that today It has a wide range of documentaries, where there are even some of its own production.

Within Netflix documentaries we can find very interesting things that range from music history, focused on nature or space, to criminal or scientific investigations, going through curious things within pop culture. Today in Engadget we will take a short tour of what we consider to be some of the 21 best documentaries that we can currently find on Netflix.

‘Audrie & Daisy’

A harrowing tale, produced by Netflix, focused on cyberbulling. In ‘Audrie & Daisy’ we are told the story of two teenagers who suffered abuse and harassment via the internet, which ultimately ended in sexual assaults. The documentary seeks to emphasize social networks as a harmful element and the lack of laws capable of helping those who suffer this type of harassment.

‘Do not touch cats’

What starts out as the grisly murder of a litter of cats becomes, thanks to the intervention of some amateur researchers on the internet, in a race against time to unmask a dangerous assassin. Without a doubt, the most unusual true-crime documentary of recent times, but also a poisoned look at what the internet does with our perceptions.

‘Casting JonBenet’

A unique and lurid documentary about the murder of a girl beauty pageant star, just when in his hometown a dramatization of his tragedy with amateur actors is being prepared. The documentary is not only a wonderful exercise in metafiction with the game of mirrors that it proposes, but also an acid look at the harsh world of children’s competitions.

‘The Alcàsser case’

The most mediatic criminal case in the history of Spain receives an exhaustive analysis in this Netflix serialized documentary, splendidly documented and in which a good part of those involved have a voice in the crime that paralyzed Spain. Unpublished archive images and new conclusions for a documentary that unleashed a renewed conspiracy wave about the mystery behind the deaths.

‘Cheer’

Even if you are not the least bit interested in the world of sports animation, this docuserie that follows the adventures of the Navarro College competitive cheerleading team is one of those that maintains the excitement like the final of a soccer world cup. Acrobatics, very handsome and athletic boys and girls doing and feeling very youthful things, and color and spirit of improvement to stop a train.

‘Cowspiracy’

According to ‘Cowspiracy’, livestock is today the most destructive industry facing our planet. This documentary tries to put on the table the consequences of this industry, which range from water scarcity to global warming. To these disasters, the production adds an investigation about the public policies that allow this type of activity.

‘Unearthing Sad Hill’

A Spanish documentary that brims with nostalgia and cinephilia: a group of friends decides locate and restore the old Burgos cemetery where the spectacular final climax of ‘The Good, the Ugly and the Bad’ was filmed. A vindication of mythomania and classic cinema to see with the poncho, the revolver and the soundtrack of Ennio Morricone very close.

‘In a nutshell’

The essential news and dissemination website Vox (nothing to do with the political party) produces, in line with its extraordinary videos for the internet, a series of documentaries on the most disparate themes: diamonds, sects, epidemics, pirates, millionaires … all in pieces lasting around twenty minutes, delightful visually and rigorous in their exposition and points of view. A documentary gem.

‘Grass is Greener’

The issue of marijuana and its legalization has been a sensitive topic for years, with currents of opinion that approve of its recreational use and others that strongly reject it. In ‘Grass is Greener’ we focus on the United States and the relationship between marijuana, racism and its relationship to pop culture and music. The documentary also features the participation of important figures such as Snoop Dogg, Damian Marley and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

‘Icarus’

The first Oscar for Netflix was for ‘Ícaro’, a documentary that delves into the cyclist doping mafia, sparking a sports scandal in 2015. Thanks to this documentary that also draws on the rhythms and dramatic resources of suspense and espionage cinema, we will discover that not only the athletes were responsible for a trap that covered the entire world of Soviet professional sports, but also authorities of the Russian government.

‘Jim and Andy’

A sensational documentary about the intimate spiritual relationship between two of history’s most unclassifiable comedians: Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman. When the first had to incarnate the second in ‘Man on the Moon’, a psychological storm was unleashed that this documentary tells by unearthing unpublished material from the film. The result is one of the most lucid essays ever seen on the true limits of humor.

‘The Keepers’

In 1969 a young nun, Cathy Cesnik, is assassinated. Fifty years later, his family and friends do not rest because the unknowns are still standing. The viewer will follow the director of the documentary as he makes increasingly terrible discoveries, among which are a sinister network of child abuse at the school where the nun worked, with a few important personalities carrying out criminal acts with total impunity.

‘Making a Murderer’

The series that revitalized the true crime genre for the masses, firmly inspired by the classic ‘Paradise Lost’, and whose impact is still being felt, five years later, in the many series of the genre that continue to be produced. The documentary has a very partial view of the case of a man and his little cousin who are wrongly (or not) accused of the death of a woman, but his point of view had implications in real life that go beyond the usual in a series of this type.

” Miss Americana ‘

A Behind-the-scenes look at today’s biggest and best-selling female artist, Taylor Swift, and that goes well beyond the expected superficial vision for fans. ‘Miss Americana’ analyzes the Swift phenomenon quite carefully and makes it clear to what extent its enormous success is far from being a coincidence.

”Our planet’

Netflix’s most ambitious project within documentaries is ‘Our Planet’, a production that featured the participation of more than 600 people who worked for four years in more than 50 countries. A tribute to our planet Earth that at the same time seeks to raise awareness of the damage that we are causing it. In its original version, ‘Our Planet’ was narrated by Sir David Attenborough, a British scientist and one of the greatest popularizers of the natural world. For the Spanish version we have Penelope Cruz, and Salma Hayek for the Latin American.

‘The Toys that Made Us’

A fabulous journey into the past full of humor and kind sarcasm, where great toy franchises of the seventies and eighties are reviewed, talking with their creators, collectors and industry entrepreneurs. From semi-casual bombings like ‘Masters of the Universe’ to industry milestones such as the ‘Star Wars’ dolls through sagas with the black one, like ‘Star Trek’, a good-humored and frantic tribute to the history of the greatest plastic icons .

‘Tiger King’

Apparently a history of crime and exploitation of nature. Actually a catalog of eccentric and fascinating characters and situations at the limit of the most elementary morality and legality, which includes conspiracies to assassinate competitors, people who become (supposedly) feed for tigers, animal trafficking and gay polygamy. And hilarious video clips of extreme country. The most radical of the Netflix catalog.

‘A full-blown revolution’

Oscar winner for Best Documentary Short Film, ‘A full-blown revolution’ takes us in just 26 minutes into a reality where menstruation is synonymous with taboo in India. A story that focuses on female empowerment, and where it is women who decide to take action on the matter to settle a situation that takes away their freedoms and marks them in the worst way.

‘What the health’

After the success of ‘Cowspiracy’, its creators return with ‘What the Health’, which exposes corruption in government and large companies that they cost us billions in health care by doing something as wicked as keeping us sick. A resounding and devastating criticism that ensures that most foods of animal origin are the main cause of diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

‘High Score’

Forcedly incomplete, but still very nice documentary about the origins of different genres of video games and mythical sagas, from first person shooters to graphic adventures to fighting games. Although a deeper or critical insight is missing, the personalities who give their testimony and the result of their visual finish are well worth a visit.

‘The Power of Grayskull’

Fabulous documentary that helps to understand the magnitude and the reach that one of the most important toy franchises had decades ago of all times. From the design of the original dolls to the latest incarnations of the icons, through the millionaire television series and the commercial failure that was the Cannon film. All covered with a depth and a good taste that documentaries on more serious subjects would want for themselves.