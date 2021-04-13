The 204 hp PHEV version comes to the Cupra León in its two bodies

The Cupra Leon enter a new plug-in hybrid mechanics, which is now available in the 5-door and Sportstourer station wagon bodies. This PHEV engine is available yielding 204 hp, but wait for more details. We explain it more thoroughly.

This is a version PHEV named 1.4 e-Hybrid 204 hp, which adds the 245 hp e-Hybrid variant available for months. In this way, we have a less performance but more economical alternative in the offer of plug-in hybrid engines for the sports compact.

Said motorization is composed of a gasoline engine of 1.4-liter TSI with 150 hp and 250 Nm, which comes with a 6-speed DSG gearbox. The electrical part consists of a 115 hp and 330 Nm electric motor of torque, as well as a 13 kWh battery. Together, the benefits are 204 hp and 350 Nm maximum torque.

According to the brand, the Cupra León can travel up to 63 kilometers using only the electrical part, that is, without wasting a drop of gasoline. Thus, the WLTP approved gasoline consumption is only 1.3 l / 100 km. Therefore, you are exempt from paying the registration tax and also benefit from the Zero DGT sticker.

The high-voltage battery can be recharged using the Mode 2 charging cable (domestic or Schuko), which is included as standard and with which it will charge the battery in 5 hours (AC 2.3 kW). Also, using a Wallbox type charger (AC 3.6 kW) the battery will recharge in just 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Prices Cupra León range

According to the Cupra configurator, these are the prices of the versions currently available in the León range, both in 5-door bodywork and in the familiar and practical Sportstourer.

Body Engine Change Traction Price Body Engine Change Traction Price 5 doors 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v Front 39,007 € 5 doors 2.0 TSI 300 CV DSG 7v Front 41,627 € 5 doors 1.4 e-Hybrid 204 CV DSG 6v Front 40,480 € Sportstourer 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v Front 40,527 € Sportstourer 2.0 TSI 310 CV DSG 7v 4Drive 45,257 € Sportstourer 1.4 e-Hybrid 204 CV DSG 6v Front 39,600 € Sportstourer 1.4 e-Hybrid 245 CV DSG 6v Front 41,080 €

Source – Cupra