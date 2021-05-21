The 2023 World Cup will be played from July 20 to August 20

05/20/2021 at 8:16 PM CEST

EFE

FIFA announced on Thursday the schedule for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will be played from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, while the play-off tournament will be played from February 17 to 23, 2023.

Meeting this Thursday by videoconference, the FIFA Council set the dates for the 2023 World Cup and approved the dates for the U-17 World Cup in India 2022 (from October 11 to 30), the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica 2022 ( from August 10 to 20), as well as a 2021 Arab Cup tie, which will be played between June 19 and 25 of this year.

In addition, as the agency reflects in a statement, a third package of reforms of the transfer system was approved referring to regulatory issues related to the international transfer of minors, the size of the squads, the registration periods of the players and the transfer windows, financial regulation and related matters, including collective agreements.

On the way to qualifying for the World Cup, Spain was framed in Group B along with Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary and the Faroe Islands.