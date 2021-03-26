The 2023 Tour will have three stages in Euskadi

03/26/2021 at 1:28 PM CET

EFE

The start of the 2023 Tour de France will have three stages in the Basque Country, the first starting and finishing in Bilbao, as advanced this Friday in the presentation of the start of that edition of the French race, the director of the race, Christian prudhomme.

The first stage will be Bilbao-Bilbao, the second will be fully developed in the Basque Country and there will also be a third bound for France, he said. Prudhomme in a ceremony held at the Guggenheim Museum in the capital of Biscay.

In the presentation of the 2023 departure, the Tour director was accompanied by the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, the mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto, and the general deputies of Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa and Álava.

Urkullu he framed the arrival of the Tour within the “commitment of the Basque institutions for the internationalization of Euskadi” and the intention of “attracting tourism to the Euskadi Basque Country destination”.